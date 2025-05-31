403
UK plans to escalate offensive e cyber operations targeting Russia, China
(MENAFN) The UK plans to dramatically escalate offensive cyber operations targeting Russia and China, Defense Secretary John Healey revealed on Thursday, coinciding with the launch of Britain’s new Cyber and Electromagnetic Command.
Healey told The Times that “the keyboard is now a weapon of war,” with the new cyber command set to manage both defensive and offensive cyber missions. These will include hacking into adversaries’ systems to disrupt their attacks and counter propaganda efforts. When asked if Russia and China would be targeted, Healey confirmed, “Yes.”
This announcement marks the first time a UK government official has openly acknowledged cyberattacks against other nations. Previously, cyber operations were only admitted against non-state actors like ISIS.
Healey also disclosed that the government has allocated over £1 billion ($1.35 billion) to develop a “digital targeting web,” enabling real-time intelligence sharing among troops, reconnaissance aircraft, and satellites.
The statement comes ahead of a strategic defense review scheduled for Monday, which reportedly will highlight ongoing cyberattacks against Britain—allegedly by Russia and China—that threaten the country’s economy and everyday life.
Both Moscow and Beijing have denied the accusations, dismissing them as unfounded and politically driven. Russian officials have also criticized Western Europe for escalating militarization and hostile rhetoric toward Russia, which they argue is unjustified and heightens tensions.
The Kremlin maintains it harbors no aggressive intentions toward Western countries and accuses European leaders of irresponsibly fueling fears to rationalize increased defense spending—moves Moscow describes as provocative and a potential trigger for conflict in Europe.
