Value Of Azerbaijani Oil Gently Flows Downward
On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went down by $0.83 (1.26 percent) to $65.09 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude dipped by $0.61 (1.17 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $51.29 per barrel.
North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, decreased by $0.87 (1.34 percent) in price from the previous rate, settling at $63.83 per barrel.
The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment