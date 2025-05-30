Pentagon Pulls Security Clearance Of Former Joint Chiefs Of Staff Mark Milley
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is revoking the security clearance and personal security detail for retired army general and former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff Mark Milley, a Pentagon spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.
Hegseth has also directed the Department of Defence Office of Inspector-General to open an inquiry into Milley's conduct to determine whether it is appropriate to reopen an assessment of Milley's military grade, according to the Pentagon.
"Undermining the chain of command is corrosive to our national security," Joe Kasper, the Defence Department Chief of Staff, said in a statement.
Representatives for Milley could not be immediately reached.
The news was first reported by Fox News on Tuesday.
Milley was among the preemptive pardons that former president Joe Biden issued on January 20, his last day in office.
Milley has said he was grateful for the pardon by Biden, who said Milley and others "do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions".
President Donald Trump had once suggested Milley should be executed for holding back-channel talks with China. Milley's photo was removed from the Pentagon shortly after Trump was sworn into office.
The second and last portrait of Milley will also be removed from the Pentagon, Fox News reported.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment