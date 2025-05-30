403
India, New Zealand Agree To Cement Ties After Extensive Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 30 (KUNA) -- India and New Zealand on Friday agreed to cement cooperation in several areas after extensive talks covering bilateral, regional and global issues.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters who is on an official visit to India from 29-30 May.
"The discussions covered the entire gamut of our bilateral relations including trade and economy, defence and security, traditional medicine, sports, education and people to people ties," the statement added.
The two sides exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and affirmed their shared commitment to a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.
"Peters reiterated his unequivocal condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and expressed New Zealand's solidarity with the people of India," the Ministry said.
Shared democratic values and growing cooperation across various sectors bind India and New Zealand together.
The current visit is a follow-up to the visit of Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon to India in March and reflects the growing momentum in bilateral relations, marked by regular high-level exchanges and shared commitment to deepen multifaceted partnership. (end)
