Deadline Extended: More Time To Submit Your Proposal For The Openssl Conference 2025

NEWARK, Del., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The OpenSSL Conference 2025 Call for Papers deadline has been extended to June 22, 2025.
This extension gives engineers, researchers, security leaders, and open-source contributors additional time to submit proposals that challenge the future of cryptographic security. We seek submissions offering technical breakthroughs, real-world lessons, and practical insights on digital cryptography's past, present and future.
Conference Dates : October 7-9, 2025
Location : Prague, Czech Republic
Tracks include:
Business Value and Enterprise Adoption
Technical Deep Dive and Innovation
Security, Compliance, and the Law
Community, Contribution, and the Future
Confirmed speakers:
Daniel J. Bernstein, Research Professor, University of Illinois Chicago
Matt Caswell, President, OpenSSL Foundation
Hayden Delaney, Partner, Thomson Geer Lawyers
Rob Duhart, Senior Vice President, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
David Hook, Vice President of Software Engineering, Bouncy Castle Inc.
Tim Hudson, President, OpenSSL Corporation
Tanja Lange, Professor, Eindhoven University of Technology
The OpenSSL Conference is a platform for those who want to challenge assumptions, push cryptographic boundaries, and contribute to building the next generation of secure communications.
Submit your proposal by June 22.
Visit the submission link to complete your application online.
For questions, contact [email protected] or schedule a meeting with the OpenSSL Conference team.
Contact:
OpenSSL Corporation
***@openssl
SOURCE OpenSSL Corporation
