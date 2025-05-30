Deadline Extended: More Time To Submit Your Proposal For The Openssl Conference 2025

NEWARK, Del., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The OpenSSL Conference 2025 Call for Papers deadline has been extended to June 22, 2025.

This extension gives engineers, researchers, security leaders, and open-source contributors additional time to submit proposals that challenge the future of cryptographic security. We seek submissions offering technical breakthroughs, real-world lessons, and practical insights on digital cryptography's past, present and future.

Conference Dates : October 7-9, 2025

Location : Prague, Czech Republic

Tracks include:



Business Value and Enterprise Adoption

Technical Deep Dive and Innovation

Security, Compliance, and the Law Community, Contribution, and the Future

Confirmed speakers:



Daniel J. Bernstein, Research Professor, University of Illinois Chicago

Matt Caswell, President, OpenSSL Foundation

Hayden Delaney, Partner, Thomson Geer Lawyers

Rob Duhart, Senior Vice President, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

David Hook, Vice President of Software Engineering, Bouncy Castle Inc.

Tim Hudson, President, OpenSSL Corporation Tanja Lange, Professor, Eindhoven University of Technology

The OpenSSL Conference is a platform for those who want to challenge assumptions, push cryptographic boundaries, and contribute to building the next generation of secure communications.

Submit your proposal by June 22.

Visit the submission link to complete your application online.

For questions, contact [email protected] or schedule a meeting with the OpenSSL Conference team.

Contact:

OpenSSL Corporation

***@openssl

