$500,000 In 48 Hours: The Handy 2 Shatters Kickstarter Expectations - Ohdoki

"The response has been overwhelming," said JP Wilhelmsen, CEO at Ohdoki. "This launch wasn't just about a new product - it was a moment of validation. Seeing our community show up with this kind of passion proves the trust they've placed in us. The Handy 2 was built from direct user feedback, and this level of early support tells us we got it right. We're grateful, humbled, and more energized than ever to keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible in interactive pleasure."

Building on the success of the original device - which sold over 200,000 units worldwide - The Handy 2 and The Handy 2 Pro are interactive strokers for men that introduce a suite of powerful upgrades. The devices feature a built-in battery for complete wireless use, a ClickOn system for faster and easier session starts – including for using the popular Fleshlights -, and support for upcoming modular accessories. Inside, a custom next-gen motor delivers more power and torque while reducing noise, making the experience smoother and more discreet.

As with its predecessor, The Handy 2 offers unmatched interactive capabilities, including real-time syncing with flat and VR videos, games, and custom apps. It retains an open API and full access to the world's largest library of synced adult content.

The Handy 2 and Handy 2 Pro are now available for pre-order exclusively on Kickstarter, with early-bird discounts and delivery beginning in August 2025. The retail launch will follow on thehandy and Amazon in late 2025 or early 2026.

For more information or to pre-order, visit The Handy 2: The #1 Male Sex Toy, Now Even Better by Ohdoki - Kickstarter .

About Ohdoki

Ohdoki is a cutting-edge pleasure-tech company based in Norway. They developed The Handy , an advanced male interactive stroker with VR capabilities. With a growing online community of over 25,000 members, Ohdoki is committed to breaking taboos and bringing fun and elevated sexual experiences.

SOURCE Ohdoki