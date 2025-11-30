403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S&P 500 Monthly Forecast: December 2025 (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The S&P 500 spent the better part of November jumping all over the place, but in the end, it seems as if consolidation is probably the proper term to use for how we have behaved. Ultimately, this is a market that has seen a massive jump from the lows in April, and sooner or later, that means we need some type of consolidation in order for the markets to“accept the current pricing.” Compounding this is going to be the fact that holidays are coming, so the month of December will more likely than not end up being a bit erratic.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment