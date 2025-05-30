Team Update: Samantha Mcquade Promoted To Operations Manager At Margie Mae's Holiday Decor

This Scottsdale home shines with custom Christmas light installation by Margie Mae's Holiday Decor. From roofline C9s to pathway lights and animated displays, we create magical, professionally lit homes in Paradise Valley and beyond.

This festive holiday interior décor features a charming red vintage truck, custom greenery, and stacked jingle bells spelling NOEL-designed by Margie Mae's Holiday Decor in Scottsdale for luxury Christmas interior decorating in Paradise Valley homes.

Luxury Christmas interior decorating by Margie Mae's Holiday Decor in Scottsdale features a grand tree, glittering ornaments, nutcrackers, and festive figurines-perfect for elevated holiday installations in Paradise Valley homes and businesses.

Samantha McQuade steps into a key leadership role as Margie Mae's scales operations across Scottsdale and Paradise Valley.

- Buddy the ElfSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- - Margie Mae's Holiday Decor, a leading provider of premium holiday decorating services , is proud to announce the promotion of Samantha McQuade to Operations Manager. This internal advancement comes as the company expands its footprint in Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and surrounding high-end communities-particularly in demand for professional Christmas light installers and luxury interior holiday décor .With Samantha stepping into this pivotal role, Margie Mae's strengthens its commitment to delivering a seamless, elevated customer experience from initional consultation to takedown. Her leadership will play a crucial part in coordinating the growing team of certified Christmas light installers and ensuring the timely execution of both interior and exterior holiday displays across Arizona's most distinguished neighborhoods.“Samantha has earned the trust of our team and clients alike,” said Scott McQuade, Founder & Creative Director of Margie Mae's.“Her promotion reflects not only her dedication but our focus on scaling responsibly and continuing to provide personalized service in every Scottsdale and Paradise Valley home we decorate.”From vibrant RGB roofline displays to custom ornament trees and garland, Margie Mae's has become synonymous with holiday elegance and installation expertise. The company's recent launch of an interior décor division-offering full-service design for entryways, staircases, mantels, and more-further cements its reputation as the go-to source for discerning homeowners seeking a turnkey holiday transformation.As the 2025 season approaches, Margie Mae's encourages residents to book early. Installation spots for Christmas lights in Paradise Valley and Scottsdale fill quickly every year due to high demand and limited availability of experienced installers.

