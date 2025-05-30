Who Was John Thrasher? Former FSU President And Florida Republican Leader Dies At 81 After Cancer Battle

MENAFN - Live Mint) John Thrasher, a major figure in Florida politics and education, has died at the age of 81 following a battle with cancer. His family announced his passing on May 30.

John Thrasher, influential Florida leader and FSU president, dies at 81

John Thrasher's career spanned decades in public service. He was a Republican who rose to prominence in the 1990s, serving in the Florida House of Representatives from 1992 to 2000. He was House Speaker for his last two years in office. Later, he was elected to the Florida Senate and chaired the Senate Rules Committee. He also played a key role in former Governor Rick Scott's re-election campaign.

In 2014, Thrasher became president of Florida State University (FSU), a role he held until 2021. His time as president was marked by a tragic shooting at the FSU Strozier Library, where a gunman injured three people before being shot by police.

Thrasher was known for his commitment to FSU, where he studied business as an undergraduate and later earned a law degree. He was also a Vietnam War veteran, receiving two Bronze Stars and the Army Commendation Medal during his service.

After retiring from FSU, Thrasher returned to The Southern Group, a lobbying firm he had helped establish earlier in his career. He also taught law at FSU as a professor.

“John fought the good fight,” one of his colleagues said.“His legacy will continue on for generations.”

Statement from John Thrasher's family

The statement read, "It is with great sadness that the family of former Florida State University President John Thrasher, 81, shares notice of his passing. President Thrasher, who also served as Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives and as a member of the Florida Senate, passed away this morning (May 30), surrounded by his family in Orlando, Fla. A private burial has been planned in Orange Park, Fla., with a celebration of his life to be held at Florida State University's Ruby Diamond Concert Hall in Tallahassee, Fla., on the 19th of August."

The family would like to thank everyone for their well wishes, visits, and prayers during the last month and express their deep gratitude for the doctors and nurses who cared for him at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, Moffitt Cancer Center, Orlando Health, and Cornerstone Hospice," concluded the statement.

Thrasher is remembered as a dedicated public servant whose work shaped Florida's political landscape and left a lasting impact on higher education in the state.