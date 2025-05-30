403
Global CEO Heather Kernahan Exiting Hotwire
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Heather Kernahan will be leaving her role as Global CEO of Hotwire after four years in the role, PRovoke Media has learned.
"We can confirm that after nine years at the company, Heather Kernahan will be leaving her role as Global CEO of Hotwire. The search is underway for a new CEO and she is working closely with our parent company, Enero Group, to ensure a smooth and thoughtful leadership transition," the agency said in a statement.
"As Hotwire celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, this moment marks a natural point to welcome new leadership to guide us into the next chapter. The spirit and culture of Hotwire have always been bigger than any one individual, and we're confident the team will continue to thrive and do great work.
"Our global executive leadership team remains fully in place and committed to delivering for our clients without interruption. The CEO search is being led by Enero Group, with active involvement from COO Ian Ball and the Board of Directors. We're grateful for the strong foundation Heather has built and remain focused on advancing our work across Reputation, Relationships, and Revenue," Hotwire said.
Kernahan served as Hotwire's North America CEO before taking on the global leadership role in 202 , succeeding Barbara Bates. Kernahan joined Hotwire as president of North America and Australia before being named Hotwire CEO of North America in 2019. Kernahan has also held senior marketing and executive leadership roles at fast growth and global technology organisations including Autodesk, Enphase Energy and Alias.
