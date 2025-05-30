MENAFN - PR Newswire) CHAI initially gained recognition in the AI community for its innovative "blending" technology, their research demonstrated that combining responses from multiple smaller AI models could outperform single large models.

"Two (or more) heads are better than one," explained the research team in their foundational paper. The blending approach randomly selected responses from a group of smaller AI models, resulting in more engaging, diverse, and higher-quality interactions while maintaining significantly lower computational costs.

Key advantages of the original blending approach included:



Lower computational cost – No need for trillion-parameter models.

Better performance – Consistently outperforming larger competing models Diverse responses – Different models contribute unique strengths, making conversations more dynamic and fun.

Strategic AI Research Investment

As part of their 2025 roadmap, CHAI has significantly intensify their AI research efforts. Building on the success of their blending technology, this focus on AI advancement has led to training their most ambitious model to date. The new 32B parameter model represents a strategic evolution from blending to a native foundational model trained specifically for social interactions, boosting user engagement to a new level.

This major research investment underscores CHAI's commitment to maintaining their competitive edge in the rapidly evolving social AI landscape through cutting-edge technological innovation.

Was CHAI the first AI Platform? CHAI was the first consumer AI product to reach 1 million users, leveraging the open-sourced LLM GPT-J, before ChatGPT or Llama.

What is CHAI? CHAI is a social AI platform where users can create their own AI. Since its launch three years ago, CHAI has experienced significant growth, particularly among Gen Z users. Now, to support further growth and wider adoption, CHAI has redesigned its brand.

Can you use CHAI AI in a browser? As of March 2025, no. CHAI is focused on delivering the most engaging social AI experience by hiring talented engineers to refine its app. While there are currently no plans for a web app, this may change in the future.

Is CHAI AI safe? CHAI has implemented a range of safety features that allow users to engage in dynamic chats while encouraging them to stay within established guidelines. By building better AI , CHAI aims to enhance user value and experience.

What makes CHAI special? CHAI is designed to be the most engaging social AI , delivering highly entertaining conversations. Many users rely on it to craft interactive stories and immersive experiences.

Why do people love CHAI? CHAI employs advanced AI techniques to increase the entertainment value of its bots. Users chat with AI to write interactive novels and have engaging conversations, supported by a variety of genres that appeal to avid novel readers.

Sometimes regarded as the best free AI chatbot, CHAI is paving its way to widespread adoption of conversational social AI for entertainment.

Who is the founder? William Beauchamp is a 2x founder, first started building CHAI with his sister in Cambridge UK in 2020. After building the first AI chat platform they relocated to Palo Alto.

Are they hiring? CHAI is a rapidly growing company that is known for paying very high salaries with an intense culture focused on delivering results and iterating quickly. Apply on CHAI's website .

Press Contact:

Tom Lu

+1 (626) 594-8966

SOURCE Chai