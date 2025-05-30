Chat With Your Data: Mindsdb Launches Open-Source AI Interface For Databases And Documents

MindsDB's new AI interface enables natural language conversations with enterprise datasets-unifying structured databases and unstructured knowledge with intelligent agentic orchestration

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MindsDB, the open-source enterprise AI platform, today announced the release of their AI chat interface in MindsDB Open Source. This platform enables users to interact with their connected databases and knowledge bases using natural language-merging semantic understanding and SQL querying in a single unified experience.

Drawing inspiration from MindsDB's enterprise product line, the chat interface brings the advanced conversational capabilities of intelligent agents directly into the open source offering, allowing developers, data scientists, and business users alike to "talk to their data" with no-code simplicity.

Solving the "Two Data Languages" Problem

For decades, enterprises have faced a dual-language challenge in data access:



SQL is powerful for querying structured databases but requires technical fluency and schema knowledge. Semantic search tools handle unstructured content but often operate in isolation.

MindsDB eliminates this divide by using a conversational interface powered by its AI Agent technology-automatically interpreting user queries and orchestrating the right mix of SQL and semantic operations behind the scenes.

For example, a user can ask:

"What are the common themes in support tickets about feature X, and how does that correlate with user engagement metrics?"

MindsDB intelligently splits this into:



A semantic query to extract themes from support tickets.

A parametric SQL query to retrieve structured usage data. A unified response, delivered conversationally in the UI.

Breakthrough Architecture: Built for AI Agents & Human Collaboration

MindsDB is underpinned by an innovative architecture tailored for AI-native systems:



Model Context Protocol (MCP) : Powers standardized access to data via tools exposed by the MindsDB's Federated Query Engine, enabling seamless integration with AI agents and platforms.

Agent-to-Agent (A2A) Communication: Allows the Chat Agent to coordinate with specialized SQL and semantic Agents-laying the groundwork for scalable multi-agent AI systems.

Knowledge Bases: Combine vector search, embedding models, and optional reranking into a coherent semantic layer, accessible via chat and programmatic APIs. Text2SQL Translation: Automatically generates accurate SQL queries from natural language inputs for relational, AI, and federated databases.

A diagram in the launch blog visualizes this multi-layered architecture-from chat input through intelligent routing and query generation to synthesized output.

Key Benefits and Use Cases

Respond unlocks transformative capabilities for enterprise users:



Democratized Access: Enables anyone in the organization to explore enterprise data and knowledge using natural language-no data analytics expertise required.

Unified Insights: Combines structured and unstructured sources into a single, coherent answer.

Accelerated Development: Developers can rapidly prototype AI features and agentic workflows with reusable patterns. Open Ecosystem Integration: Fully accessible via MCP (with A2A integration coming soon), enabling third-party agents and tools to interface with MindsDB as an intelligent backend.

Availability and Getting Started

The new Chat UI is now available in beta within the latest release of MindsDB Open Source. Detailed setup instructions are available in the MindsDB documentation .

About MindsDB

MindsDB enables humans, AI, agents, and applications to get highly accurate answers across disparate data sources and types. Unlocking AI Search and Analytics for enterprises, MindsDB unifies petabyte-scale structured and unstructured data across diverse data sources and applications. Powered by an industry-first cognitive engine that can operate anywhere (on-prem, VPC, serverless), it empowers both humans and AI with highly informed decision-making capabilities.

