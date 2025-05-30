AMERICAN IDOL SEASON 22 TOP 20 POWERHOUSES AJII AND JORDAN ANTHONY TEAM UP WITH NEW SINGLE 'CHERRY,' OUT TODAY

Cover Art By Millie Dweck

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- An unstoppable multi-genre force since hitting the Top 20 on American Idol Season 22 (2024), Brooklyn singer/songwriter Ajii teams up with that season's Top 14 contestant Jordan Anthony for the sexy, exuberant pop banger “Cherry,” his fifth overall post-Idol single released today.A co-write by Ajii, producers Gregg Wattenberg (Goo Goo Dolls, John Legend) and Pom-Pom (John Legend, Suki Waterhouse) and others, the uber-infectious, feel good track is pure female-instigated seduction showcasing the singers' powerhouse harmonies as she“took my hand and then she grabbed the wheel/Drove me to her place up in the hills.”After a soulful, grooving pre-chorus about heaven, undressing, taking in the view and having her cake and eating it too, Ajii and Jordan exult with explosive vocal texturing on the soaring hook:“Cherry/Feels so good that it's starting to/Scare me/When you're near, I just can't keep my body to myself. . .Every night is legendary.” Later in the bridge, the singers enjoy riffing on the title metaphor:“You the cherry on top of my ice cream dish/Genie in a bottle, Ima get my wish.”“When I first heard the song with Jordy on it,” Ajii says,“I knew it was going to be a banger. With playful wordplay and a catchy vibe, 'Cherry' is a journey through love, lust and everything in between.”Jordan adds,“I'm so ready for everyone to hear 'Cherry'. It's so different from anything I've ever done and it feels like the start of an insane new chapter for my music. Getting to make a song with Ajii has been one of the best experiences I've had, I'll never forget hearing his verse for the first time and absolutely freaking out in the studio.”One of only a handful of American Idol contestants eliminated before the Top Ten to ink a deal with BMG Nashville/19 Recordings, Ajii has dropped four previous singles since his run on Idol –“Rich Man,”“GAHDAYUM,”“Sadchella” and“Forget About You,” his Valentine's Day release with Idol Season 21 Top Five finalist Wé Ani.On his way to his memorable Top 20 Idol finish, Ajii wowed audiences with an array of songs that speak to his ever-evolving and genre-transcendent artistry – Lynyrd Skynyrd's“Simple Man” (Hollywood Week), Alex Clare's R&B/dubstep hit“Too Close” (Showstopper Round), Tems' Afrobeat track“Higher” (Top 24 in Hawaii), Audioslave's“Like A Stone” and The Weeknd's“Call Out My Name.”Jordan Anthony was only 14 when he became the youngest finalist in the history of The Voice Australia to make it to the Top 4 of the series. He was later selected to represent his home country at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest with his original tune“We Will Rise.” Writing personal lyrics that provide insight into his experiences of bullying, heartbreak and loss, the 20 year old singer continues to write and independently release his music. In 2023, Jordan was asked to showcase at MusExpo LA, collaborating with other artists and musicians. He has also presented his story as a TedX speaker.

