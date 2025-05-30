Finland To Lead European Union's Quantum Defence Project
The project, known as QUEST (Quantum Enablers for Strategic Advantage), aims to explore the defence applications of quantum technologies, with a focus on positioning, territorial surveillance, and air and missile defense. Its objective is to harness next-generation technologies to enhance Europe's defence capabilities.
"Finland has cutting-edge expertise in quantum technology and hosts one of the most advanced ecosystems in this field," Finnish Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen said. "We are committed to integrating quantum technologies into our defence capabilities."
Hakkanen noted that the QUEST project, carried out in collaboration with other European countries, will establish a strong foundation for the use of quantum technologies in defence, Xinhua news agency reported. A major goal is the development of precision Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) systems that operate independently of Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS).
The project will be implemented jointly by the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and the Finnish defence administration.
The initiative is part of the sixth wave of projects under the EU's Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), a key element of the bloc's common security and defence policy. It is one of 11 new projects -- proposed by Germany, France, Finland, and Italy -- formally approved by EU member states. The European Council adopted the decision to launch this latest wave on May 27.
PESCO seeks to strengthen European defence cooperation by pooling resources, improving interoperability, and reinforcing the European Defence Technological and Industrial Base. With the latest additions, the total number of PESCO projects has now reached 75.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment