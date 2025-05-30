Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Children's Place To Release First Quarter Financial Results


2025-05-30 08:31:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SECAUCUS, N.J., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children's Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), the largest pure-play children's specialty retailer in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model, today announced that their first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results will be released on Friday, June 6, 2025 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed at .

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place is the largest pure-play children's specialty retailer in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model. Its global retail and wholesale network includes two digital storefronts, 495 stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in 13 countries through six international franchise partners. The Children's Place designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells fashionable, high-quality, head-to-toe outfits predominantly at value prices, primarily under its proprietary brands:“The Children's Place”,“Gymboree”,“Sugar & Jade”, and“PJ Place”. For more information, visit: and .

Investor Relations (201) 558-2400 ext. 14500


