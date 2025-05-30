The Children's Place To Release First Quarter Financial Results
About The Children's Place
The Children's Place is the largest pure-play children's specialty retailer in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model. Its global retail and wholesale network includes two digital storefronts, 495 stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in 13 countries through six international franchise partners. The Children's Place designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells fashionable, high-quality, head-to-toe outfits predominantly at value prices, primarily under its proprietary brands:“The Children's Place”,“Gymboree”,“Sugar & Jade”, and“PJ Place”. For more information, visit: and .
Investor Relations (201) 558-2400 ext. 14500
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment