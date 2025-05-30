Massimiliano Allegri Joins AC Milan After Conceicao's Sacking

MENAFN - IANS) Milan, May 30 (IANS) AC Milan have appointed Massimiliano Allegri as their new head coach after confirming the departure of Sergio Conceicao on Thursday.

Allegri returned to the side having previously worked with them for a four-year stint between 2010-14, where he led them to Serie A title in 2010/11 before lifting the Italian Supercup the next year.

"AC Milan is pleased to announce that Massimiliano Allegri has been appointed as the Head Coach of the Men's First Team. The Club extends a warm welcome and best wishes to Massimiliano and his staff," posted Milan.

Allegri's latest tenure as head coach was at Juventus from 2021 to 2024, which was his second stint with the side . In his first stint, he won five consecutive Serie A titles from 2014-15 to 2018-19 and steered the team to the Champions League final twice. But in stark contrast, during his second journey with the Old Lady, Juve only claimed one trophy before he was sacked in May 2024. He was sent off during the Coppa Italia final between Juve and Atalanta. He followed it with a controversial press conference criticising officials and sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli which saw him being sacked.

Milan have reappointed Allegri after Conceicao's five-month tenure has left them reeling without any European football next season.

AC Milan finished eighth in the Italian first division having won only 18 of their 38 league games this season. The Portuguese replaced countryman Paulo Fonseca in December 2024, and led them to victory over rivals Inter Milan in the Italian Super Cup but were shockingly eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Dutch side Feyenoord in the play-off round. Their chances of ending the season with silverware ended with the loss against Bologna in the final of the Coppa Italia.