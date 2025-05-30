Mohammad Tareequddin, CEO & MD Of Valasys Media: Pioneering B2B Thought Leadership In The AI Era

Mohammad Tareeq, MD & CEO, Valasys Media

Valasys Media Announcing a new office in Orlando, Florida

Valasys Media inducted to Inc. 5000 class of 2023

Mohammad Tareequddin, CEO of Valasys Media, leads B2B AI innovation with VAIS, driving 150x growth and global impact through tech, CSR, and thought leadership.

- Mohammad Tareeq, MD & CEO, Valasys Media

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- An ex-IBMer and a tech-savvy entrepreneur, Mohammad Tareequddin is a visionary leader with a passion for innovation and strategic growth. Since founding Valasys Media in 2015, he has scaled the company into a global B2B powerhouse with offices in four key locations worldwide. With a keen eye for identifying market shifts and a relentless drive for excellence, he has concurrently managed multiple ventures while staying at the forefront of technological evolution in marketing. Today, his leadership continues to shape the future of B2B engagement.

Championing an AI-First Approach

Under Mohammad's stewardship, Valasys Media has undergone a remarkable transformation from a traditional B2B service provider to an AI-first SaaS enterprise. Central to this evolution is the development of the Valasys AI Score (VAIS ), an advanced Account-Based Marketing (ABM) intent sales intelligence platform. VAIS leverages predictive analytics and natural language processing to assess over ten parameters, including firmographics, behavioral data, and real-time intent signals, enabling precise customer segmentation and personalized outreach strategies.



"Our mission is to empower businesses with intelligent tools that drive meaningful engagement and measurable results," said Mohammad Tareequddin. "VAIS embodies this mission by providing actionable insights that enhance decision-making and optimize sales pipelines."



Accelerated Growth and Industry Recognition

Mohammad's innovative approach has propelled Valasys Media to new heights. Between 2021 and 2024, the company achieved an extraordinary 150x growth, a testament to its successful transition and market impact. In 2023, Valasys Media was inducted into the Inc. 5000 list, ranking #33 in the media industry and #72 in New Jersey, with an overall position of #2723.

The company's commitment to innovation has been recognized with several accolades, including the Gold Stevie Award for the Most Innovative Company of the Year (2023) and the Silver Globee Award (2022) for excellence in AI-driven solutions and business intelligence. His pioneering vision also led him to win the Globee Awards for Thought Leadership, a testament to his relentless efforts to future-proof the B2B landscape.

Investing in People and Community

Beyond technological advancements, Mohammad emphasizes the importance of human capital. He has spearheaded initiatives to upskill employees through certified courses, fostering a culture of continuous learning and adaptability. Demonstrating a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility, Valasys Media organized a successful blood donation drive, encouraging employee participation and community engagement. This initiative reflects the company's dedication to making a positive societal impact.

Global Expansion and Compliance

In alignment with its growth strategy, Valasys Media expanded its global footprint by establishing a new office in Orlando, Florida. This expansion facilitates closer collaboration with clients and partners in the region. Concurrently, the company achieved ISO certifications and GDPR compliance, reinforcing its commitment to data security and regulatory adherence.



A Multifaceted Leader

Mohammad Tareequddin's leadership extends beyond Valasys Media. He concurrently manages multiple ventures, showcasing his versatility and entrepreneurial spirit. His ability to balance diverse responsibilities while driving innovation exemplifies the qualities of a true thought leader.



About Valasys Media

Founded in 2015, Valasys Media is a leading B2B marketing and advertising agency specializing in demand generation, lead management, data solutions, and sales pipeline optimization. With a focus on leveraging AI and data-driven strategies, the company serves a diverse clientele, including Fortune 500 companies, to drive business growth and success.

Mohammad Tareequddin

Valasys Media LLC

+1 833-350-2226

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

CEO Spills B2B Secrets

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.