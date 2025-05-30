Sonatrach Chief Executive Officer (CEO) To Spotlight Algeria's Energy Investment Boom At Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2025

Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies is proud to announce the participation of Rachid Hachichi, CEO of Sonatrach, as a speaker during the high-level NOC-IOC Forum. Representing one of Africa's most strategic national oil companies and a key player in global energy markets, Hachichi will provide critical insights into Algeria's dynamic investment landscape, Sonatrach's ambitious growth strategy, and the company's evolving partnerships with global energy majors.

Sonatrach is at the forefront of Algeria's push to expand its hydrocarbon output and attract foreign capital. The company has continued to secure high-value partnerships, most recently signing an $850-million hydrocarbon development and exploration contract with China's Sinopec, aimed at boosting production in the Zarzaitine oilfield. Additionally, Sonatrach has revived operations at the Alrar gas complex, a key development for meeting both domestic demand and export obligations.

In 2024, Algeria made eight new hydrocarbon discoveries and has targeted daily production of 1.2 million barrels by 2025, driven by enhanced oil recovery and the launch of a new licensing round. Hachichi is expected to spotlight how Sonatrach is capitalizing on these developments to strengthen Algeria's position as Africa's leading LNG producer and a top-three gas supplier to Europe, while leveraging its geographical advantage and robust infrastructure.

With a view toward sustainable energy, Sonatrach is also making inroads into green hydrogen development. The company recently hosted a delegation from Spanish energy firm Enagás to discuss collaborative projects aimed at supplying Europe's growing demand for clean hydrogen. As Algeria positions itself to provide 10% of Europe's green hydrogen by 2040, Sonatrach's participation at AEW 2025 will underscore the NOC's integral role in this emerging sector.

Moreover, Sonatrach continues to drive energy diplomacy and regional partnerships, such as the recent long-term gas supply agreement with Slovenia's Geoplin, reinforcing Algeria's reliability as a supplier amidst global market shifts.

“Sonatrach is not only advancing Algeria's position as an energy powerhouse, but also sending a clear message to global investors: Algeria is open for business. Their participation at AEW 2025 will be instrumental in showcasing the strategic partnerships, ambitious upstream developments and energy diversification efforts that are redefining investment opportunities across North Africa,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

With Algeria allocating $50 billion through 2027 – 71% of which is earmarked for exploration and production – Sonatrach is opening up new avenues for international investment, backed by a series of regulatory reforms offering more attractive terms for foreign partners. As international energy companies intensify their presence in Algeria, AEW 2025 will host discussions on how Sonatrach is forging a path toward greater energy security, investment diversification and sustainable growth.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit for more information about this exciting event.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.