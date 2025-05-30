Paycheck-To-Paycheck To Financial Freedom: Bitcoin Solaris Opens Mobile Mining Access Ahead Of Nova App Launch

TALLINN, Estonia, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S), a decentralized blockchain protocol focused on real-world accessibility and mobile-first infrastructure, has officially opened early access to its Nova App -a passive mobile mining platform that enables users to earn daily crypto rewards from any smartphone or personal device. This announcement comes as the project enters Phase 5 of its presale , ahead of the app's full public rollout.

Mining from a Smartphone: Turning Idle Time into Daily Income

The Nova App , now in limited beta release, allows users to earn BTC-S tokens by allocating 1–5 GB of storage and idle CPU power while their device charges. Rewards are distributed daily based on uptime, with no hardware requirements, no technical knowledge, and no upfront capital needed to participate. The team shared a picture of the app in the Telegram group, and the community went absolutely wild with excitement.







By removing traditional barriers such as staking lockups or expensive mining rigs, Bitcoin Solaris makes digital asset participation viable for anyone with a smartphone , regardless of income or experience. The app is designed to operate seamlessly in the background, creating a new kind of income stream for global users living paycheck-to-paycheck.

Infrastructure Built for Global Scale

Bitcoin Solaris runs on a dual-layer blockchain architecture optimized for throughput and decentralization. The protocol combines multiple consensus models-including Proof-of-Stake (PoS), Proof-of-Capacity (PoC), Proof-of-History (PoH), and Proof-of-Time (PoT)-to support:



10,000+ transactions per second



2-second finality

Thousands of simultaneous mobile miners



This architecture is designed to ensure that as Nova App adoption grows, the network can distribute mining rewards efficiently-without congestion, centralization, or performance bottlenecks.

Independent Verification and Presale Opportunity

Bitcoin Solaris has completed third-party security audits from Cyberscope and Freshcoins, along with KYC verificatio of its founding team. These steps provide foundational trust for new users entering the crypto space through BTC-S.







Currently in Presale Phase 5 , Bitcoin Solaris is offering tokens at $5 USDT , with a planned launch price of $20 USDT . Key presale details include:



Presale Ends : July 31, 2025



Token Price (Phase 5) : 5 USDT



Public Listing Price : 20 USDT



Bonus : 11% additional tokens



Fixed Supply : 21 million BTC-S



Presale Allocation : 20% (4.2 million tokens)

Future Distribution : Exclusively via Nova App mining



This phase offers early users the opportunity to join the network before mining difficulty adjusts upward and token distribution shifts to on-chain mining rewards

Early Participation Still Open

Bitcoin Solaris is currently in presale phase 5, where BTC-S is priced at 5 USDT. The planned public listing price is 20 USDT, creating a clear opportunity for discounted entry before centralized exchange exposure and mobile mining rollout. From the total 21 million BTC-S supply, 4.2 million tokens (20%) are allocated across presale stages. There is no inflation - future token distribution occurs only through Nova App mining.

This presale phase offers more than price advantage. It ensures access to early mining when competition is low and difficulty is minimal. Timing, as history shows, is the primary wealth driver in crypto. For retail users, this is that moment.

In a recent segment, Crypto Vol explains why Bitcoin Solaris is not just another presale but a system designed to bring working-class participants into the same wealth cycle that defined crypto's early success stories. From mobile mining to supply caps, he outlines how BTC-S is replicating the conditions that allowed early adopters to break free from paycheck dependency.







Bitcoin Solaris is more than a token-it's a financial tool for the global majority . Whether you're a gig worker, student, or first-time crypto participant, BTC-S offers a chance to earn daily and grow value long-term with nothing more than a connected device.

The Nova App public release is scheduled alongside the token listing , but early access is now open to presale participants and selected community members.

Start Earning. Start Early.

Bitcoin Solaris aims to bridge the gap between passive tech users and active digital asset earners. With mobile mining, a fixed supply model, and verified infrastructure, the network is building toward a more inclusive financial future one daily reward at a time.

