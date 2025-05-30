Qatar Pushes Boundaries In AI And Cloud As Part Of National Tech Drive

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar is rapidly emerging as a regional powerhouse in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, as the nation accelerates its efforts to build a resilient, innovation-driven digital economy. Aligned with its national strategic vision 2030, recent initiatives spotlight the country's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to transform key sectors, enhance public services, and empower local talent.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Ghassan Kosta, Regional General Manager for Google Cloud in Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Iraq, stressed that strategic priorities in Qatar are built on several foundational pillars.“Firstly, we are deepening our engagement with key industries such as the public sector, financial services, media, and retail,” he said.“We aim to provide tailored solutions that not only address their unique challenges but also accelerate their transformation journeys.”

A major thrust of the company's regional approach involves expanding its partner ecosystem.“Our partner network is absolutely fundamental to our expansion strategy in Qatar and the wider region,” Kosta explained.“Local collaborations are not just beneficial; they are a cornerstone of how we operate and deliver value.”

He highlighted how strategic alliances with entities such as the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) have been instrumental in the launch of the local cloud region and the establishment of a Center of Excellence.

During the Google Annual Summit 2025, held yesterday, Kosta laid out a forward-looking roadmap for accelerating digital transformation across Qatar and the wider Middle East.

Kosta pointed to Generative AI as a transformative force that will shape the next phase of innovation.“We're focused on empowering organizations to harness Generative AI to unlock new insights, enhance customer experiences, and drive operational efficiencies,” he said.

He accentuated that cybersecurity will always remain a top priority.“As the digital landscape evolves, so do the threats. We are committed to helping organizations navigate this complexity with advanced security solutions,” he said.

Talent development and digital literacy also featured prominently in Kosta's vision. He underlined the importance of building local capabilities to ensure the long-term sustainability of digital growth in the region.

Kosta added,“Ultimately, our goal is to continue to be the trusted technology partner for businesses and governments. We are here to empower them to build their future, supported by secure, scalable, and intelligent cloud technologies.”

With strategic collaborations, expanded cloud infrastructure, and a growing focus on generative AI, Qatar is laying the groundwork for a future defined by smart solutions, data-driven decision-making, and global digital leadership.