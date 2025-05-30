Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, Turkiye Consider Free Trade Agreement To Expand Commerce

2025-05-30 07:06:18
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Efforts are underway to evaluate the possibility of signing a free trade agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkiye to increase bilateral trade turnover, Azernews reports, citing Elnur Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, as he said at the 6th General Assembly of the "Turkiye-Azerbaijan Businessmen and Industrialists Association" (TÜİB) held in Baku. “Turkiye remains our second-largest trade and export partner. Last year, our trade turnover with Turkiye amounted to $6.1 billion, and in the first four months of this year, it reached nearly...

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

