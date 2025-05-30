Altair Named A Leader In The June 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Data Science And Machine Learning Platforms For Second Consecutive Year

Altair RapidMiner's full-stack AI capabilities-from low-code AutoML to sophisticated MLOps, agent frameworks, and high-speed visualization-empower organizations to quickly prototype, deploy, and scale AI applications. The platform also offers native support for SAS language execution-one of only two platforms in the world with this capability-allowing customers to preserve and extend the value of their existing analytics investments while modernizing their workflows. Another notable differentiator is Altair RapidMiner's massively parallel processing (MPP) graph engine designed to support knowledge graph creation, data fabrics, and ontology modeling at enterprise scale.

According to the report, "Leaders in this market have a mature, refined and targeted company and platform strategy that incorporates and leverages GenAI and AI agents to drive their customers' business value. They see opportunities for leveraging agents that other providers may not see or have made significant investments above and beyond standard offerings. They have the capability to innovate at a speed that outperforms other vendors. In addition, they can clearly articulate how they provide value to the multiple types of personas involved in the process of building data science and machine learning models."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

For more information about Altair RapidMiner, visit .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, Afraz Jaffri, Maryam Hassanlou, Tong Zhang, Deepak Seth, Yogesh Bhatt, May 28, 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair is part of Siemens Digital Industries Software. To learn more, please visit or href="" rel="nofollow" siemen .