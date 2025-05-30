'118 Pakistani Posts Destroyed': Amit Shah Lauds BSF Retaliation To Shelling, Says 'Pak Would Take Years To Overcome'
India carried out strikes at multiple locations inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7 in its response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 persons , mostly tourists, lost their lives.
Praising the BSF response to Pak hostilities, Amit Shah said the forces destroyed and damaged over 118 Pakistani posts along the Jammu frontier. He said the border guarding force had dismantled the enemy's surveillance network, dealing a significant blow that would take them years to repair.
“When Pakistan responded to our anti-terror operations by attacking our borders and civilian areas, it was the BSF jawans of the Jammu Frontier who retaliated by destroying and damaging over 118 posts,” Amit Shah said.
“They dismantled the enemy's entire surveillance system piece by piece – a system that will take them four to five years to rebuild.”
He said that according to information he received from the BSF director general, Pakistan had suffered the biggest blow to its communication systems and surveillance equipment, rendering them“incapable of waging a full-fledged information-based war for quite some time”.
Praising the BSF's readiness even during times of relative peace, Shah said their intelligence enabled precise pre-emptive action.
“This proves that even during peacetime, you kept a vigilant eye... Based on your accurate intelligence, a precise counter-strategy was prepared well in advance. When the opportunity arose, you implemented it with success.”
“Whenever there is any kind of attack on India's borders, organized or unorganised, covert or overt, the first to bear the brunt are our BSF jawans. But they never pause to consider where the boundary lies.”
Amit Shah said,“Such bravery only emerges when there is pride in the nation, a sense of patriotism in the heart, and a passion for supreme sacrifice. That is when such outcomes are possible.”
He emphasised the BSF continues to serve as India's first line of defence, operating across deserts, mountains, forests, and rugged terrains with unwavering dedication.
