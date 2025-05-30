Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
We. Communications Names EMEA President


2025-05-30 06:07:47
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - We. Communications has named its new EMEA president, elevating its global president of health Stephanie Marchesi into the role.

Marchesi has spent eight years at the agency, and has led We's global health practice – which she will continue to head up – since its inception. Before joining We , she was the global CMO and MD of global client relations at FleishmanHillard, and was also the New York president at Cohn & Wolfe.

In her new role, based in New York, Marchesi will be responsible for strengthening EMEA operations and nurturing talent; elevating We's capabilities in C-suite advisory services; accelerating the growth of the technology and health businesses; integrating additional capabilities across AI, social impact and content creation; as well as looking at opportunities to expand in key markets.

Marchesi's appointment comes as the agency's social impact team, Hopscotch, has picked up two wins in the EMEA region: a competitive tender to partner with the Royal Academy of Engineering on STEM education research, and a multichannel communication campaign promoting the new Shape Your Skills Award to primary schools for the Leadership Skills Foundation.

The agency's EMEA operation also recently launched an AI Academy, and has partnered with Microsoft to launch AI Tours in Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa.

We. global president Dawn Beauparlant said:“Stephanie is both a builder and a strategist-someone who sees the big picture and knows how to bring it to life. She's been instrumental in shaping our business-from accelerating the growth of our global health sector, to deepening cross-regional collaboration, to leading the charge on our global brand refresh. Her ability to connect vision with execution makes her the ideal leader to guide the next chapter of our growth in EMEA.”

Marchesi added:“I'm energized to take on these expanded responsibilities during this pivotal time in our industry and world, to help We. build our brand and reputation in EMEA for our ability to run toward the hard stuff to help clients navigate some of the most complex business problems they have ever faced.

“We are ready to capitalize on our momentum, continuing to build our teams and centers of excellence in the UK, Germany and Africa, leading our clients to navigate and thrive in an ever-changing world.”

We. Communications was recently named as one of the Africa Agencies of the Year by PRovoke Media.

