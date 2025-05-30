403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
We. Communications Names EMEA President
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - We. Communications has named its new EMEA president, elevating its global president of health Stephanie Marchesi into the role.
Marchesi has spent eight years at the agency, and has led We's global health practice – which she will continue to head up – since its inception. Before joining We , she was the global CMO and MD of global client relations at FleishmanHillard, and was also the New York president at Cohn & Wolfe.
In her new role, based in New York, Marchesi will be responsible for strengthening EMEA operations and nurturing talent; elevating We's capabilities in C-suite advisory services; accelerating the growth of the technology and health businesses; integrating additional capabilities across AI, social impact and content creation; as well as looking at opportunities to expand in key markets.
Marchesi's appointment comes as the agency's social impact team, Hopscotch, has picked up two wins in the EMEA region: a competitive tender to partner with the Royal Academy of Engineering on STEM education research, and a multichannel communication campaign promoting the new Shape Your Skills Award to primary schools for the Leadership Skills Foundation.
The agency's EMEA operation also recently launched an AI Academy, and has partnered with Microsoft to launch AI Tours in Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa.
We. global president Dawn Beauparlant said:“Stephanie is both a builder and a strategist-someone who sees the big picture and knows how to bring it to life. She's been instrumental in shaping our business-from accelerating the growth of our global health sector, to deepening cross-regional collaboration, to leading the charge on our global brand refresh. Her ability to connect vision with execution makes her the ideal leader to guide the next chapter of our growth in EMEA.”
Marchesi added:“I'm energized to take on these expanded responsibilities during this pivotal time in our industry and world, to help We. build our brand and reputation in EMEA for our ability to run toward the hard stuff to help clients navigate some of the most complex business problems they have ever faced.
“We are ready to capitalize on our momentum, continuing to build our teams and centers of excellence in the UK, Germany and Africa, leading our clients to navigate and thrive in an ever-changing world.”
We. Communications was recently named as one of the Africa Agencies of the Year by PRovoke Media.
Marchesi has spent eight years at the agency, and has led We's global health practice – which she will continue to head up – since its inception. Before joining We , she was the global CMO and MD of global client relations at FleishmanHillard, and was also the New York president at Cohn & Wolfe.
In her new role, based in New York, Marchesi will be responsible for strengthening EMEA operations and nurturing talent; elevating We's capabilities in C-suite advisory services; accelerating the growth of the technology and health businesses; integrating additional capabilities across AI, social impact and content creation; as well as looking at opportunities to expand in key markets.
Marchesi's appointment comes as the agency's social impact team, Hopscotch, has picked up two wins in the EMEA region: a competitive tender to partner with the Royal Academy of Engineering on STEM education research, and a multichannel communication campaign promoting the new Shape Your Skills Award to primary schools for the Leadership Skills Foundation.
The agency's EMEA operation also recently launched an AI Academy, and has partnered with Microsoft to launch AI Tours in Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa.
We. global president Dawn Beauparlant said:“Stephanie is both a builder and a strategist-someone who sees the big picture and knows how to bring it to life. She's been instrumental in shaping our business-from accelerating the growth of our global health sector, to deepening cross-regional collaboration, to leading the charge on our global brand refresh. Her ability to connect vision with execution makes her the ideal leader to guide the next chapter of our growth in EMEA.”
Marchesi added:“I'm energized to take on these expanded responsibilities during this pivotal time in our industry and world, to help We. build our brand and reputation in EMEA for our ability to run toward the hard stuff to help clients navigate some of the most complex business problems they have ever faced.
“We are ready to capitalize on our momentum, continuing to build our teams and centers of excellence in the UK, Germany and Africa, leading our clients to navigate and thrive in an ever-changing world.”
We. Communications was recently named as one of the Africa Agencies of the Year by PRovoke Media.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment