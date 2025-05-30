Kanika Hotels & Resorts Unveils Serenity Oasis Adults-Only Pool & Expands Facilities At Olympic Lagoon Resort Ayia Napa

New! Serenity Oasis Pool. Adults only. Pure indulgence

Swim-up Bar

Blue Lagoon Pools for all family

Kanika Hotels & Resorts Unveils New Adults-Only Serenity Oasis Pool and Expands Recreational Facilities at Olympic Lagoon Resort Ayia Napa

- Chris Aristidou, Chief Operations Officer at Kanika Hotels & ResortsAYIA NAPA, CYPRUS, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In preparation for Summer 2025, Kanika Hotels & Resorts proudly announces a major expansion of leisure and recreational facilities at the award-winning Olympic Lagoon Resort Ayia Napa, reinforcing its commitment to premium hospitality, elevated service, and guest wellbeing.Serenity Oasis Pool: A Tranquil New Adults-Only RetreatAt the heart of this transformation is the introduction of the new Serenity Oasis Pool, a purpose-built adults-only infinity pool designed exclusively for guests aged 18 and over. Set within a newly developed secluded landscaped zone, the pool features integrated hydrotherapy elements and a dedicated quiet sunbed area-offering a refined setting of privacy, calm, and relaxation for adults seeking a more serene holiday experience. With this expansion, the resort now offers eight swimming pools-three exclusively for adults and five for families and young children.Serenity Oasis Pool Bar: A New Signature Venue Surrounded by NatureAdjacent to the new pool is the new Serenity Pool Bar, the resort's second luxury poolside bar, featuring a swim-up bar and a stylish dry bar and seating area surrounded by lush tropical gardens. Offering signature cocktails and refreshing drinks in an elegant setting, this new addition enhances the adults-only experience with its relaxed ambiance and upscale design.More Room for Family Fun: 40% Increase in Resort Leisure AreasIn response to growing demand from families, Kanika Hotels has significantly expanded family-oriented pools and sunbed areas, including the reallocation of a previously adults-only pool now tailored for families. The redesigned space features dedicated sunbed zones for parents and children, enhancing comfort and accessibility. As a result of these upgrades, the total recreational areas throughout the resort have grown by approximately 40%, providing all guests with more room to relax and enjoy their holiday.New Sunbed Amenities and Upgraded Poolside ComfortTrue to its signature 'Leisurely Concept', Kanika Hotels & Resorts has introduced a range of thoughtful upgrades that enhances poolside comfort and service. Guests will now enjoy custom-designed pocket towels that fully cover sunbed mattresses, enhancing both hygiene and comfort. The addition of new luxury sunbed furnishings brings a fresh aesthetic with improved ergonomics, while the upgraded service around sunbeds ensures a seamless, pampering experience for all guests relaxing by the pool.Expanded Landscaped Gardens: Over 4,000m2 of New Outdoor BeautyEnhancing the visual and wellness appeal of the resort, more than 4,000 square meters of new landscaped gardens have been added. These include a dedicated yoga and meditation area, over 3,000 newly planted trees, shrubs, and flowering plants, and expanded garden pathways and green zones surrounding key areas such as the Serenity Oasis Pool, the renovated Lazy River, and new sunbed relaxation areas.Lazy River Revamp: A Resort Favourite ReimaginedThe beloved Lazy River has undergone a complete renovation, featuring premium ceramic tiling and enhanced landscaping that elevates its tropical-themed atmosphere. These upgrades create a cohesive, lagoon-inspired environment that seamlessly links the resort's aquatic and relaxation areas.“This latest investment reinforces our commitment to enhancing the signature 'Leisurely Concept' at Olympic Lagoon Resort Ayia Napa,” said Chris Aristidou, Chief Operations Officer at Kanika Hotels & Resorts.“From lush landscaped gardens and reimagined pool experiences to thoughtful guest amenities, facilities and elevated service levels, we aim to offer an effortless holiday experience. At the heart of it all is our renowned sunbed allocation system-recently featured in the Daily Mirror UK -which guarantees one sunbed per adult guest for the entire duration of their stay. This system removes the stress of competing for sunbeds and allows guests to fully relax and enjoy their holiday.Introducing Our Newly Designed Guest Services CentreAs part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing the guest experience, we are delighted to unveil our newly designed Guest Services Centre, conveniently located in the main lobby. This dedicated and thoughtfully designed space offers a calm and private environment where guests can make enquiries, submit requests, or receive concierge assistance in comfort and discretion.About Olympic Lagoon Resort Ayia NapaNestled near the golden sands of Nissi Bay, Olympic Lagoon Resort Ayia Napa is a multiple award-winning, five-star, premium all-inclusive destination designed for both families and adults. The resort offers a variety of themed swimming pools, an extensive selection of dining experiences, and top-tier daytime and evening entertainment programmes tailored to all age groups-ensuring an exceptional holiday for every guest.

