Trump Affirms Musk Has Officially Ended His Service For The Administration
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 30 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump has declared that the billionaire Elon Musk has ended his service at the Department of Government Efficiency, a body tasked with trimming State expenditures.
Trump said in remarks on Truth Social website that he would hold, jointly with Musk, a news conference at the White House later on Friday, indicating that Musk would remain close to his administration.
Musk had declared on X website that he was departing the US administration and quitting his post as head of the advisory department, a body that had been set up by Trump to cut spending and axe civil servants.
The billionaire did not specify whether he was dismissed or decided to step down willingly.
The department has been at the core of fiery controversies across the US after slashing some 12 percent of the public workforce -- 260,000 out of the total 2.3 million government employees. (end)
