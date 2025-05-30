Spiritual Travel: Explore 7 Jyotirlingas With IRCTC's Bharat Gaurav Train

IRCTC 7 Jyotirlinga Yatra Package: Many dream of visiting the 12 Jyotirlingas, but busy lifestyles often prevent it. Even planning a family trip can take years. So, if you're planning a trip, why not save time and visit the Jyotirlingas? IRCTC offers a special 7 Jyotirlinga Yatra Package. This package starts from Gorakhpur on the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train on June 30, 2025, and ends on July 11. You can visit seven Jyotirlingas in just 11 nights and 12 days.

IRCTC Tour Package Plan

Which Jyotirlingas are Covered?

The tour covers Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Somnath Jyotirlinga, Dwarkadhish Temple and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga in Bet Dwarka, Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga in Nashik, Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga in Kharki, and Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Aurangabad. You'll also visit Panchvati, Kalaram Temple, and the Signature Bridge in Dwarka.

Boarding Stations

If you book this package, the train starts from Gorakhpur Junction and returns there. It also stops at Manikpur, Ayodhya Cantt, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj Sangam, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Kanpur Central, Orai, Jhansi (Lakshmibai), and Lalitpur stations, allowing boarding based on your city.

IRCTC Tour Package Price

If you book Comfort 2AC/Deluxe, the price ranges from ₹51,365 to ₹52,200. This includes AC rooms in deluxe hotels, meals, and AC bus service for sightseeing.

Booking Third AC costs between ₹38,975 and ₹39,550. This includes AC hotel rooms, vegetarian meals, and non-AC bus service for sightseeing.

The Sleeper Class is the most affordable, ranging from ₹22,150 to ₹27,455. This includes non-AC budget hotel rooms, vegetarian meals, and non-AC bus service.

Additional Charges

Accommodation, food, and sightseeing are covered. However, temple entry fees, boating, adventure charges, and extra room service are not included.

IRCTC Guidelines

In view of the rising Covid cases, carry your Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, and Covid-19 full vaccination certificate. Final train and station timings will be provided by the railway. IRCTC does not provide special darshan tickets. LTC facility is available for government employees.