UAE: Cashless Tips For Blue-Collar Workers? Students Unveil Digital Wallet No Bank Account Needed

With cashless transactions forming a major part of the UAE economy, some students have developed a solution that enables tipping blue-collar workers who may not have a traditional bank account.

The app, which is still in its prototype stage, was developed by the winning team in the 'Company of the Year Award - University Track' at the 16th annual Injaz UAE Young Entrepreneurs Competition.

Twenty finalist teams, 10 from high schools and 10 from universities, emerged from a national pool of 76 teams, in which Emirati youth participation comprised 40 per cent. The FinTech app enables cashless tipping through a unique QR code for each service or blue-collar worker.

"Anyone can scan a service or blue-collar worker's unique QR code, which takes them to a dedicated page to leave a tip - 100 per cent of which goes directly to the worker," Zaina Ismail, a Computer Science student at American University of Sharjah (AUS), said.

Saif Abu Mahfuz, a finance student at AUS added,“We generate the QR codes and link them to a digital Taqdeer wallet within our app, which is currently in prototype stage. This system works even without a traditional bank account. Workers can store their tips securely and choose to transfer the funds either to a bank account or a money exchange account, making it especially supportive for the underbanked.”

Another team comprising of 12 members from Al Basma British School in Abu Dhabi, awarded the 'Best Financial Plan Award,' shared insights into their project, which focused on simplifying the university application process.

Team member Aleeza Usman said,“Our idea was to build a centralised website where students can find comprehensive information about different universities in the UAE. You select your desired course, see the requirements, and complete a single application form that can be submitted to multiple institutions. We also guide users through scholarship and financial aid options, and keep them updated throughout the process.”

Students and young people across UAE and Mena have gained practical skills, and access to mentorship to thrive as entrepreneurs and skilled professionals through Injaz Al Arab.

Razan Bashiti, CEO of Injaz UAE said,“Injaz is actually what I like to call an 'unseen curriculum'. Life does not come with a manual. It offers lessons, often disguised as challenges. We have evolved as an organisation. We've embraced struggles of all kinds, but we kept that dream of youth empowerment kindled in our hearts, and because we were relentless dreamers, our organisation, Junior Achievement worldwide, has been nominated for the year 2025, Nobel Peace Prize.”

She added,“At Injaz UAE, we see our students not just as learners, but as future leaders and changemakers. This year's competition highlighted their ability to turn ideas into action and showcased the impact of two decades of youth empowerment in the UAE.”