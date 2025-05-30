Hepsor Begins Development Of A Business Center In Rae Municipality
The planned two-story business center will have a total leasable area of 3,500 m2. A Maxima store is planned for the ground floor, while a GYM fitness club will occupy the second floor. The signed lease agreements cover 88% of the total planned rental space.
We are starting the design phase of the building, with construction expected to begin in 2026. The opening of the building is planned for the summer of 2027.
Henri Laks
Member of the Management Board
Hepsor AS () is a developer of residential and commercial real estate. The Group operates in Estonia, Latvia and Canada. In fourteen years of operation, we have created 2 076 homes and nearly 36 300 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor is the first developer in the Baltic States to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that will make the buildings it builds more energy efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company has a portfolio of 25 development projects with a total area of 172 800 m2.
