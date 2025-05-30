403
Housefull 5 To Thug Life: 7 Big Films Hitting Theatres In June 2025 Full List Inside
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Several big films are releasing in June, including 'Thug Life', 'Housefull 5', 'Taare Zameen Par', and 'Maa'. From Kamal Haasan to Aamir Khan, many big stars are ready to rock the box office this month.</p><img><p>2025 has been a successful year for films, with hits like Chhava, Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, and Raid 2. Now, June brings more excitement with these big-budget movie releases.</p><img><p><strong>'Thug Life'</strong></p><p>ChatGPT said: Starring Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, and a cameo by Sanya Malhotra, Thug Life is directed by Mani Ratnam and set to release in theaters on June 5, 2025.</p><img><p><strong>'Housefull 5'</strong></p><p>Housefull 5, featuring a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nargis Fakhri, is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and releases on June 6, 2025.</p><img><p><strong>'Taare Zameen Par'</strong></p><p>Aamir Khan's 'Taare Zameen Par' was released in 2007. Now its sequel 'Stars on Earth' is ready for release on June 20th. Due to Aamir Khan's love for Turkey, some organizations have already started a boycott campaign against it.</p><img><p><strong>'Kubera'</strong></p><p>Nagarjuna, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Dilip Tahil starrer 'Kubera' will release in theaters on June 20th.</p><img><p><strong>'Maa'</strong></p><p>Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherine Sharma's horror film will release in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu simultaneously on June 27th. It is directed by Vishal Furia.</p><img><p><strong>'Kannappa'</strong></p><p>Manchu Vishnu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Mohanlal starrer 'Kannappa' will release on June 27th. Mohanlal and Prabhas haven't charged any fees for this film. Akshay Kumar has also charged half of his usual fee.</p><img><p><strong>'Gyanvapi Files'</strong></p><p>Vijay Raaz, Preeti Jhangiani, and Mushtaq Khan starrer 'Gyanvapi Files' will release on June 27th. The story is based on the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiyalal.</p>
