Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Files Petition In Delhi HC To Protect 'Personality Rights' From AI Misuse

MENAFN - Live Mint) Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court to safeguard his personality rights from potential misuse by Artificial Intelligence, reported LiveLaw.

The petition stated that Sadhguru's name is being exploited by rogue websites using AI to sell products.

"Relying on my good name products are being sold-book called Garbh Yatra (on pregnancy) being sold with my image on it. Relying on my good name, public at large are following blindly...out and out case of fraud. They are all using AI," the report quoted Sadhguru's lawyer. Advocate Saikrishna Rajagopal represented Sadhgur .

Meanwhile, the lawyer appearing for Google stated that when the affected party reports a particluar URL, then the intermediary takes action. "Its not a proactive mechanism, where I filter. He can report me URL, if I find that this is genuine I take it down. If I have doubt I inform him for clarity," the lawyer Google said.

Personality rights, also known as the right of publicity, are legal rights that safeguard an individual's identity against unauthorised commercial exploitation.

Several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Rajat Sharma, Arijit Singh, and Mohan Babu, have previously approached High Courts seeking protection of their personality rights.

In 2022, Amitabh Bachchan filed suit in the Delhi High Court , seeking protection of his image, name, voice, and personality rights. Lawyer Harish Salve appeared for the megastar.

The court passed an interim order while hearing the actor's petition "against the world at large" on Friday, November 25, 2022. The order restraining people at large from infringing on the veteran actor's personality and publicity rights.

“It cannot be disputed that Amitabh Bachchan is a popular personality and is also represented in many advertisements. He is aggrieved by the defendants who were using his personality to promote their own businesses, goods and services, without his permission," ANI quoted Justice Navin Chawla.