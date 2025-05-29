Two Killed In Israeli Attacks On S. Lebanon: Media

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BEIRUT, May 30 (NNN-NNA) – Two people were killed yesterday, in Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon.

According to the report, an Israeli drone targeted the entrance of the Ali Al-Taher forest, in the hills of Nabatieh Fawqa, killing municipal employee, Mahmoud Atwi, while he was riding a motorcycle on the way to perform his duties.

Another person was killed from Israeli gunfire on the village of Kafr Kila.

Since Nov 27, last year, a ceasefire agreement has been in effect between Hezbollah and Israel, ending the hostilities triggered by the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Despite the agreement, the marauding Israeli army still carries out strikes in Lebanon, claiming they are aimed at eliminating Hezbollah“threats.”

The Israeli regime has also maintained a military presence at five key positions along the Lebanese border, even after the Feb 18 deadline, for its full withdrawal.– NNN-NNA