Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Two Killed In Israeli Attacks On S. Lebanon: Media

Two Killed In Israeli Attacks On S. Lebanon: Media


2025-05-29 09:04:39
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, May 30 (NNN-NNA) – Two people were killed yesterday, in Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon.

According to the report, an Israeli drone targeted the entrance of the Ali Al-Taher forest, in the hills of Nabatieh Fawqa, killing municipal employee, Mahmoud Atwi, while he was riding a motorcycle on the way to perform his duties.

Another person was killed from Israeli gunfire on the village of Kafr Kila.

Since Nov 27, last year, a ceasefire agreement has been in effect between Hezbollah and Israel, ending the hostilities triggered by the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Despite the agreement, the marauding Israeli army still carries out strikes in Lebanon, claiming they are aimed at eliminating Hezbollah“threats.”

The Israeli regime has also maintained a military presence at five key positions along the Lebanese border, even after the Feb 18 deadline, for its full withdrawal.– NNN-NNA

MENAFN29052025000200011047ID1109614005

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search