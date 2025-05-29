403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Du And Transguard Group Join Forces To Drive Digital Transformation
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Both partners' longstanding partnership aims to shape the digital future of the telecom sector by integrating their expertise and resources.
Dubai, UAE, May, 2025: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Transguard Group, the region's leading business support and outsourcing provider. The partners aim to collaborate across various domains, fostering innovation, efficiency, and digital transformation aligned with du's vision. For over eight years, Transguard Group has been entrusted with providing top-tier Facilities Management services across various du locations, including its headquarters in Dubai Hills. This new agreement expands upon their existing relationship, setting a foundation for future ventures in developing cutting-edge services and solutions that will revolutionize the industry. Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said:“We are thrilled to announce a partnership with Transguard Group, a collaboration that marks a milestone in our journey towards achieving excellence in the digital arena. This partnership aims to enhance our services in line with our commitment to embrace digital transformation, shaping the future of telecom solutions in the region.” The partnership will explore innovative collaboration models, clearly defining roles and responsibilities with an eye towards crafting digital solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and drive transformative change. “We are proud to be entering this collaboration with du, which will fortify our already robust digital transformation initiatives,” stated Rabie Atieh, Chief Executive Officer, Transguard Group.“As longtime partners who have enabled one another's success on multiple occasions, this cooperative effort will have a positive impact on not only our operations but also on the welfare of our site-based colleagues.” The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations, combining du's expertise in telecom and digital services with Transguard's expertise in business support and outsourcing. It is a leap towards building a digital ecosystem that not only meets the evolving needs of customers but also sets new benchmarks in the industry. About du: du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.
Dubai, UAE, May, 2025: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Transguard Group, the region's leading business support and outsourcing provider. The partners aim to collaborate across various domains, fostering innovation, efficiency, and digital transformation aligned with du's vision. For over eight years, Transguard Group has been entrusted with providing top-tier Facilities Management services across various du locations, including its headquarters in Dubai Hills. This new agreement expands upon their existing relationship, setting a foundation for future ventures in developing cutting-edge services and solutions that will revolutionize the industry. Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said:“We are thrilled to announce a partnership with Transguard Group, a collaboration that marks a milestone in our journey towards achieving excellence in the digital arena. This partnership aims to enhance our services in line with our commitment to embrace digital transformation, shaping the future of telecom solutions in the region.” The partnership will explore innovative collaboration models, clearly defining roles and responsibilities with an eye towards crafting digital solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and drive transformative change. “We are proud to be entering this collaboration with du, which will fortify our already robust digital transformation initiatives,” stated Rabie Atieh, Chief Executive Officer, Transguard Group.“As longtime partners who have enabled one another's success on multiple occasions, this cooperative effort will have a positive impact on not only our operations but also on the welfare of our site-based colleagues.” The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations, combining du's expertise in telecom and digital services with Transguard's expertise in business support and outsourcing. It is a leap towards building a digital ecosystem that not only meets the evolving needs of customers but also sets new benchmarks in the industry. About du: du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment