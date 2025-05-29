Du And Transguard Group Join Forces To Drive Digital Transformation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Both partners' longstanding partnership aims to shape the digital future of the telecom sector by integrating their expertise and resources.

Dubai, UAE, May, 2025: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Transguard Group, the region's leading business support and outsourcing provider. The partners aim to collaborate across various domains, fostering innovation, efficiency, and digital transformation aligned with du's vision.

For over eight years, Transguard Group has been entrusted with providing top-tier Facilities Management services across various du locations, including its headquarters in Dubai Hills. This new agreement expands upon their existing relationship, setting a foundation for future ventures in developing cutting-edge services and solutions that will revolutionize the industry.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said:“We are thrilled to announce a partnership with Transguard Group, a collaboration that marks a milestone in our journey towards achieving excellence in the digital arena. This partnership aims to enhance our services in line with our commitment to embrace digital transformation, shaping the future of telecom solutions in the region.”

The partnership will explore innovative collaboration models, clearly defining roles and responsibilities with an eye towards crafting digital solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and drive transformative change.

“We are proud to be entering this collaboration with du, which will fortify our already robust digital transformation initiatives,” stated Rabie Atieh, Chief Executive Officer, Transguard Group.“As longtime partners who have enabled one another's success on multiple occasions, this cooperative effort will have a positive impact on not only our operations but also on the welfare of our site-based colleagues.”

The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations, combining du's expertise in telecom and digital services with Transguard's expertise in business support and outsourcing. It is a leap towards building a digital ecosystem that not only meets the evolving needs of customers but also sets new benchmarks in the industry.

About du:

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.