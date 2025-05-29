Conspicuous Beauty Rebrands As Jeyancie Beauty, Elevating Glowing Skin With Premium Pure Plant-Based Skincare
MABLETON, Ga. - May 29, 2025 - Conspicuous Beauty, a leader in natural skincare innovation, today announced that it is changing its name and rebranding as Jeyancie Beauty. The company offers plant-based, fresh formulas that are accessible and affordable for a daily and nightly skin regimen that promotes health and wellness. Customers have long praised its organic and all-natural treatments on their journeys to clean skin nourishment.
“We believe that premium products do not have to come with a premium price tag,” said Jennifer Yancie, founder and owner of Jeyancie Beauty.“We keep our plant-based, clean formulas economical so we can reach more people and make a bigger difference. Our products are all natural and appropriate for everyone.”
Jeyancie Beauty's premium products are safe and effective. Their natural ingredients enhance and support skin resilience and quality. These include Niacinamide, which makes skin firm and healthy, hyaluronic acid that helps skin stretch and flex as well as eliminates lines and wrinkles, moringa oil to repair the skin issues and protect from environmental damage, and manketti oil for retaining moisture.
The success of its product line has led Jeyancie to be one of the fastest-growing skincare brands. The company's research and development departments focus on using ingredients that are safe for humans and the environment in which they live.
