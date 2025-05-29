PD-1+ NSCLC Pipeline Appears Robust With 25+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the PD-1+ NSCLC pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in the PD-1 Non-small cell lung cancer market.

Key Takeaways from the PD-1+ NSCLC Pipeline Report



In May 2025, Elpiscience (Suzhou) Biopharma, Ltd. announced a study is to evaluate the efficacy, safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and immunogenicity of ES102 in combination with Toripalimab in subjects with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

In May 2025, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC conducted a study evaluating the efficacy and safety of MK-1084 with pembrolizumab as first-line treatment in participants with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with identified Kirsten rat sarcoma viral oncogene homolog G12C (KRAS G12C) mutation and programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1) tumor proportion score (TPS) ≥50%.

In May 2025, Incyte Corporation organized a study is to assess the efficacy and safety of platinum-based chemotherapy with or without INCMGA00012 in participants with metastatic squamous and nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

In May 2025, AstraZeneca announced a Phase I/II study designed to evaluate if experimental anti-TIGIT/anti-PD-1 bispecific antibody rilvegostomig (AZD2936) is safe, tolerable and efficacious in participants with Advanced or Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer.

DelveInsight's PD-1+ NSCLC Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for PD-1+ NSCLC treatment.

The leading PD-1+ NSCLC Companies such as Arcus Biosciences, Akeso Biopharma, Biotheus, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Shandong Boan Biotechnology, Genor Biopharma and others. Promising PD-1+ NSCLC Pipeline Therapies such as AZD2936, Cisplatin, Carboplatin, PF-06801591, AK112, Chidamide, Envafolimab and others.

PD-1+ NSCLC Emerging Drugs Profile

Zimberelimab: Arcus Biosciences

Zimberelimab is an anti-programmed cell death protein-1 (PD-1) monoclonal antibody being developed by Gloria Biosciences, Arcus Biosciences and Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. for the treatment of various cancers including cervical cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and classical Hodgkin's lymphoma. Based on the results of a phase II trial, zimberelimab was recently approved for marketing in China as treatment for relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin's lymphoma. Zimberelimab was in-licensed by Arcus to enable the development of precision combination regimens with full line-of-sight to the commercialization of innovative therapies for all patients who may benefit. The most advanced study with zimberelimab is in Phase III development for the treatment of first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, evaluating zimberelimab in combination with domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, and etrumadenant, the first and only dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist in the clinic.

PM8002: Biotheus

PM8002 is a bispecific antibody candidate with humanized anti-PD-L1 single heavy-chain variable (VHH) domains fused to an anti-VEGF-A IgG1 antibody containing Fc-silencing mutations. PM8002 had demonstrated a positive safety profile and encouraging antitumor activity presumably through reduced systemic toxicity by enriching anti-VEGF activity into the tumor microenvironment at ASCO Annual Meeting and ESMO Congress 2023. Currently, the drug is in Phase II/III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC.

RPH075: R-Pharm

R-Pharm's pembrolizumab biosimilar, known as RPH 075, is a monoclonal antibody classified under antineoplastics, antivirals, and immunotherapies, specifically tumor-agnostic therapies. This biosimilar mimics the action of the originator drug, pembrolizumab, by targeting and antagonizing the programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) receptor on T lymphocytes. By blocking the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, RPH 075 enhances T-cell mediated immune responses against cancer cells, promoting antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity and providing a potent means to counteract tumors. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC.

The PD-1+ NSCLC Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of PD-1+ NSCLC with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for PD-1+ NSCLC Treatment.

PD-1+ NSCLC Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

PD-1+ NSCLC Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the PD-1+ NSCLC market

PD-1+ NSCLC Companies

Arcus Biosciences, Akeso Biopharma, Biotheus, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Shandong Boan Biotechnology, Genor Biopharma and others.

PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

PD-1+ NSCLC Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Scope of the PD-1+ NSCLC Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

PD-1+ NSCLC Companies- Arcus Biosciences, Akeso Biopharma, Biotheus, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Shandong Boan Biotechnology, Genor Biopharma and others.

PD-1+ NSCLC Pipeline Therapies- AZD2936, Cisplatin, Carboplatin, PF-06801591, AK112, Chidamide, Envafolimab and others.

PD-1+ NSCLC Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination PD-1+ NSCLC Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionPD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) : OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentPD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Zimberelimab: Arcus BiosciencesDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Drug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)RPH075: R-PharmPreclinical Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsPD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) - Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / FundingPD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) - Unmet NeedsPD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) - Market Drivers and BarriersAppendix

