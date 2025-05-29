Flor De Caña And Danil Nevsky Launched Sustainable Cocktail Tour In The U.S.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This exciting initiative showcased the power of sustainability as a driving force in the future of cocktail culture. Guests attending these exclusive events in Los Angeles, Austin, and Miami had the opportunity to savor innovative and delicious sustainability-driven cocktails crafted by Danil Nevsky. Adding extra star power to the tour, Kate Gerwin of the acclaimed Drinks Masters made an exclusive appearance in Austin.

Furthermore, attendees were introduced to and encouraged to participate in the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge , a global competition organized by Flor de Caña in partnership with Chilled Magazine. This year marks the 5th Edition of the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge, launched in celebration of the brand's 135th Anniversary. The competition invites bartenders and cocktail enthusiasts worldwide to re-imagine classic cocktails from the Golden Age (1806–1919) with a modern, eco-conscious twist. Participants will compete for a coveted US$10,000 grand prize and an unforgettable "Road to Las Isletas" trip to Nicaragua, the lush and volcanic homeland of Flor de Caña Rum.

This nationwide tour and the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge underscore the commitment of Danil Nevsky, Flor de Caña Rum, and Chilled Magazine to fostering a more environmentally conscious and innovative future for the bar and beverage industry.

Follow the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge on Instagram and learn more about the "Road to Las Isletas" experience: @flordecanachallenge / @flordecanaUSA

About Flor de Caña

Flor de Caña is a premium rum brand and the world's first Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged at the base of an active volcano without sugar or artificial ingredients. The brand is recognized as a global leader in sustainability, receiving distinctions such as "World's Most Sustainable Rum Brand" (USA), "Ethical Award" (UK) and "Sustainable Spirits Producer" (France).

