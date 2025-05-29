Flor De Caña And Danil Nevsky Launched Sustainable Cocktail Tour In The U.S.

Flor De Caña And Danil Nevsky Launched Sustainable Cocktail Tour In The U.S.
Furthermore, attendees were introduced to and encouraged to participate in the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge , a global competition organized by Flor de Caña in partnership with Chilled Magazine. This year marks the 5th Edition of the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge, launched in celebration of the brand's 135th Anniversary. The competition invites bartenders and cocktail enthusiasts worldwide to re-imagine classic cocktails from the Golden Age (1806–1919) with a modern, eco-conscious twist. Participants will compete for a coveted US$10,000 grand prize and an unforgettable "Road to Las Isletas" trip to Nicaragua, the lush and volcanic homeland of Flor de Caña Rum.
This nationwide tour and the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge underscore the commitment of Danil Nevsky, Flor de Caña Rum, and Chilled Magazine to fostering a more environmentally conscious and innovative future for the bar and beverage industry.
About Flor de Caña
Flor de Caña is a premium rum brand and the world's first Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged at the base of an active volcano without sugar or artificial ingredients. The brand is recognized as a global leader in sustainability, receiving distinctions such as "World's Most Sustainable Rum Brand" (USA), "Ethical Award" (UK) and "Sustainable Spirits Producer" (France).
