UAE Hosts The First Intergovernmental Session Of The IOC Sub-Commission For The Central Indian Ocean

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The UAE National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science, in collaboration with UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC), hosted the First Intergovernmental Session of the IOC Sub-Commission for the Central Indian Ocean (IOCINDIO-1) recently, in Ras Al Khaimah. This milestone event reflects the UAE's long-standing commitment to strengthening international cooperation in scientific research and the protection of the marine environment.

The meeting established a foundational framework for IOCINDIO's work, strengthening regional cooperation in ocean sciences and supporting progress toward key sustainable development goals. It brought together experts from international organizations specializing in ocean research and marine science.

The meeting addressed several key themes, including the development of joint strategies to conserve marine ecosystems, the enhancement of research and technical capabilities among member states, and the expansion of knowledge in ocean monitoring and marine resource management. It also laid the groundwork for a collaborative framework to tackle shared environmental challenges, such as climate change and ocean pollution.

IOCINDIO, a regional body under UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC), aims to strengthen cooperation among Indian Ocean rim countries in the fields of scientific research and sustainable development.

Underscoring the UAE's growing leadership on the global stage, the UAE was elected Chair of the Commission, represented by His Excellency Dr. Saif Mohammed Al Ghais, former Director General of the Environment Protection and Development Authority in Ras Al Khaimah. This prestigious appointment enables the UAE to play a central role in guiding the Commission's strategic direction, providing technical and logistical support, and advancing the coordination of regional scientific initiatives and events.

His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Chairman of the UAE National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, stated:“The founding meeting of the Oceanographic Commission represents a significant milestone in the UAE's ongoing commitment to supporting UNESCO's programmes, particularly in the vital field of ocean sciences, which has become a global priority. At the National Commission, we remain dedicated to strengthening the UAE's presence on international scientific and cultural platforms through active collaboration with both local and global partners.”

Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment said:“We are proud to contribute to this important scientific event, which reflects the UAE's forward-looking vision to protect the marine environment and advance regional research in ocean sciences. Our collaboration with UNESCO and participating nations underscores our shared commitment to building a sustainable future for marine ecosystems.”

His Excellency Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, stated:“The meeting aligns with Ras Al Khaimah's broader strategy to support environmental and scientific initiatives while reinforcing the Emirate's position as a global hub for sustainable events. We are proud to provide a welcoming and enabling environment that fosters meaningful scientific dialogue, with the potential to positively impact coastal communities in the UAE and across the region.”