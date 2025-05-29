From Tragedy To Triumph: Daughter Of Historic Child Cruelty Case Survivor Takes On Three Peaks Challenge In Support Of The Tony Hudgell Foundation

On 7th June - In a powerful act of remembrance and purpose, Jess, daughter of Frances Bentley- the survivor of the UK's first publicised child cruelty case to reach Crown Court in 1964 - is taking on the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for The Tony Hudgell Foundation .

At just two months old, Frances suffered 52 broken bones at the hands of her father. Despite the horrific abuse, her case ended without a conviction due to insufficient evidence - a tragic reflection of the justice system's shortcomings at the time.

Exactly 50 years later, another child, Tony Hudgell , would face unimaginable abuse at the hands of his biological parents. Unlike Frances's case, Tony's abusers were convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalty then available but sentences have increased now due to Tonys Law. His survival, strength, and the nationwide support that followed inspired the creation of The Tony Hudgell Foundation - a charity dedicated to supporting children affected by abuse and neglect.

“When I came across Tony's story and learned about the foundation's work, it felt deeply personal,” said Jess.“My mum didn't get the justice or support she deserved - but now, children like Tony do. I want to be part of that change.”

Jess is training to climb the Three Peaks - Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon - in just 24 hours , raising money to help fund a life-changing initiative by the Foundation. This year, they are taking 26 families - around 100 people - on a magical three-night trip to Lapland , offering joy, healing, and the chance to connect with others who've experienced similar trauma.

“This challenge is for my mum, for Tony, and for every child who deserves safety, happiness, and a little bit of magic,” Jess added.

You can support Jess's journey and help send these families to Lapland by donating at:

About The Tony Hudgell Foundation

The Tony Hudgell Foundation was founded by Paula and Mark Hudgell, inspired by their son Tony, to support children who have been victims of abuse and/or neglect. The foundation raises awareness, advocates for child protection, and funds meaningful initiatives to bring joy and support to affected families. In 2025, the foundation will take 26 families on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Lapland , offering them an unforgettable experience of magic, connection, and hope.

