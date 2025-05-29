Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bombardier

Bombardier


2025-05-29 03:10:52
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:44 AM EST - Bombardier : Today announced that its record-setting Global 7500 and best-selling Challenger 3500 aircraft will be on display at the Catarina Aviation Show on June 5-7 in São Paulo, Brazil, revealing their uncompromising attributes for clients in the region. Bombardier's sales team will also be on site to meet with customers. Bombardier shares T.A are trading up $1.56 at $93.84.

MENAFN29052025000212011056ID1109613213

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search