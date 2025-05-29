Peshawar High Court Dera Bench Launches Free SMS And Email Alert System For Case Updates
This initiative was introduced on the special directives of Chief Justice S.M. Atiq Shah and is being overseen by Justice Inamullah Khan.
According to Additional Registrar Usman Wali Khan, the primary objective of the new service is to deliver accurate and timely case-related information to individuals visiting the court.
The system is expected to enhance both transparency and convenience in court proceedings.
In the past, many people remained unaware of their hearing dates due to logistical and security challenges, often causing unnecessary delays in the judicial process.
With the new service in place, both parties and their legal representatives will now receive SMS and email notifications a day prior to their scheduled court appearance.
Appeal to Lawyers for Contact Details
The court has appealed to all lawyers to promptly submit their personal mobile numbers and email addresses to the court registry to ensure they receive real-time updates regarding their cases.
Advocate Asad Aziz welcomed the initiative, stating,“This is not just a new service; it marks the beginning of a modern era of justice.
By integrating technology, the judicial system is becoming more efficient and transparent, and this will significantly accelerate the delivery of justice.”
Key Benefits of the Service:
The service is entirely free of charge.
Litigants will receive timely notifications about their hearing dates, saving both time and money.
Even parties residing in other cities will remain informed.
No important court appearance will be missed due to lack of information.
Legal Disclaimer:
