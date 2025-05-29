Calypso Kayaking Enters Peak Season For Bioluminescent Kayaking On Florida's Space Coast

MENAFN - GetNews) Calypso Kayaking, a leader in eco-adventure tourism on Florida's Space Coast, is excited to announce the arrival of peak season for bioluminescent kayaking tours in the Indian River Lagoon.

Merritt Island, FL - May 29, 2025 - Calypso Kayaking, a leader in eco-adventure tourism on Florida's Space Coast, is excited to announce the arrival of peak season for bioluminescent kayaking tours in the Indian River Lagoon. Running from late May through early October, this annual natural phenomenon transforms the lagoon into a glowing aquatic wonderland and attracts nature lovers and night paddlers from around the globe.

Bioluminescence occurs when millions of microscopic plankton known as dinoflagellates light up in response to movement in the water. As paddlers glide through the lagoon, each stroke of the paddle and passing fish leaves a trail of sparkling blue-green light.

"We're officially in the best time of year to experience bioluminescence at its brightest," said Phil Galloway, Owner of Calypso Kayaking. "Our guests are already seeing incredible displays, and it only gets better through the summer. If you've never done this before, now is the time to go."

What Makes Peak Season So Special?



Brighter Displays: Warmer temperatures and higher concentrations of dinoflagellates result in a more intense bioluminescent glow. Perfect Conditions: Calm summer nights and darker skies around the new moon create the ideal atmosphere for glowing waters.

Calypso Kayaking's nighttime tours are fully guided, beginner-friendly, and designed to educate and inspire guests about the unique ecosystem of Merritt Island and the Indian River Lagoon.

What's Included in the Tour



Kayak rentals and all necessary safety gear

Professional guides with deep knowledge of the lagoon's ecology A peaceful, small-group experience on one of the most biodiverse estuaries in North America

"We've welcomed families, couples, photographers, and adventurers from around the world-everyone walks away amazed," Galloway added. "But these tours do fill up fast, so early booking is a must during peak season."

Reserve Your Peak Season Tour Today

Bioluminescent kayaking tours run nightly through the end of the season, with limited spots available each evening to preserve the quality of the experience. Book early to secure your preferred date.

Visit calypsokayaking to learn more and book your peak season adventure now.

About Calypso Kayaking

Calypso Kayaking is an eco-tourism company dedicated to providing unforgettable kayaking experiences in Florida's Merritt Island area. With a focus on sustainability, safety, and community education, Calypso Kayaking is committed to showcasing Florida's natural wonders while preserving the environment for future generations.