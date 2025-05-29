BACK FOR AN ENCORE! ON THE ROCKSTM PREMIUM COCKTAILS RETURNS AS THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS TO DEBUT NEW CAMPAIGN

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As the nominees took to the red carpet, On The RocksTM took over the palatial BleauLive Theater lobby to serve up bartender-created cocktails to fans and stars alike. Backstage, Dylan Efron popped and poured an On The RocksTM Margarita and toasted with the On The RocksTM Old Fashioned. These exclusive behind-the-scenes moments aired during the broadcast, with Dylan showing viewers at home how to "Make it a Cocktail."

Take a look at Dylan's BTS content

"The American Music Awards are all about celebrating the moments that bring people together-and that's exactly what On The RocksTM is created to do," said Carol Robert, managing director, U.S. ready–to-drink at Suntory Global Spirits. "The AMAs honor musical achievement just as our bartender-created cocktails showcase the craft of exceptional mixology."

With the new "Make it a Cocktail" campaign making its debut during the live broadcast, On The RocksTM aims to encourage consumers to elevate their moments by choosing a bartender-created On The RocksTM in situations traditionally dominated by beer or wine, disrupting conventional drink narratives. In the series, the brand showcases individuals breaking away from the pack in a variety of circumstances to inspire the viewer to Make it a Cocktail? next time they are choosing a drink.

View the campaign videos

For additional information about On The RocksTM, please visit or follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram

About On The RocksTM Premium Cocktails

On The RocksTM Premium Cocktails was founded in 2015 when a group of restaurateurs and award-winning bartenders left the world of fine dining and embarked upon creating a line of craft-made ready-to-serve bottled cocktails using only the most premium natural ingredients – from recipe to manufacturing. The founders pioneered in experiences and places where a bartender was not available, and elevated beverage options in settings where convenience is in demand.

On The RocksTM Cocktails established itself early in the field with premium collaborations in the airline and hotel industries. Life doesn't wait for the bar; some moments call for a complex drink in an unconventional setting. On The RocksTM Premium Cocktails was created to rise to your occasion and bring the bar to you. On The RocksTM Cocktails are currently available nationwide in nine popular bottled expressions including The Cosmopolitan, Margarita, Old Fashioned, The Espresso Martini, The Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita, The Strawberry Daiquiri, The Mai Tai, The Aviation, and The Manhattan. Limited releases include The Lemon Drop Martini, The Spiced Pear Whiskey Sour, and The Blue Hawaiian. On The RocksTM Cocktails also includes a range of three sparkling canned cocktails, including the Sparkling Lime Margarita, Mango & Mint Mojito and Cucumber & Lemongrass Mule.

About Suntory Global Spirits: As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and TokiTM; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Tres Generaciones® and El Tesoro® tequila, RokuTM and Sipsmith® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196TM (minus one-nine-six) and On The RocksTM Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit and .

