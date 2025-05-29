CODE81 And Commercial Bank Of Dubai Sign Strategic Mou To Accelerate Digital Transformation Through Advanced Data Analyt...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) CODE81, a leading regional technology innovator, announces the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD). This partnership aims to enhance CBD's data and analytics capabilities, empowering smarter decision-making and accelerating the bank's digital transformation journey.

The collaboration addresses one of the most pressing challenges faced by large financial institutions: managing and leveraging complex data assets effectively. Under the MoU, CODE81 will support CBD in overcoming data silos, improving data governance frameworks, and deploying scalable, AI-powered analytics infrastructure aligned with CBD's business objectives. These efforts will enable more agile, insight-driven operations that drive measurable business outcomes.

Dr Bernd Van Linder, Chief Executive Officer at CBD , commented, "At CBD, we believe technology must ultimately serve and benefit the customer and our latest partnership agreements reflect our ongoing commitment to enable meaningful innovation in banking. For over 50 years, we have been proud to grow alongside the UAE, and today, we continue to invest in partnerships that allow us to lead in digital transformation, aligning with the UAE's vision for a future-proof and globally competitive economy."

Nader Paslar, General Manager of CODE81 , said, "CODE81's collaboration with Commercial Bank of Dubai is a testament to our commitment to empowering smarter, faster decision-making through enhanced data and analytics. By combining our deep technology expertise with CBD's forward-looking vision, we're laying the foundation for agile, data-driven banking that delivers real impact for customers and supports the UAE's ambitions for a digitally advanced economy."

This strategic collaboration aligns closely with both organizations' goals to leverage emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to create competitive advantages and drive efficiency in the financial sector. The partnership marks a significant step forward in accelerating the adoption of data-driven decision-making capabilities at CBD, reinforcing its position as a forward-looking, customer-centric bank in the region.

About CODE81

Established in 2024, CODE81 (A Ghobash Group Enterprise) is a highly agile service-driven organization committed to enabling progressive thinkers and coding a better future. CODE81 advances into uncharted territories, fostering a culture marked by unparalleled agility, innovative methodologies, strategic partnerships, and diverse perspectives. With a team of 35 specialists, CODE81 specializes in data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML), low-code application development, automation, and cloud services, crafting superior transformational products and solutions to equip individuals and businesses for sustainable success and enriched lives.

