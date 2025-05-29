Exsat, OKX Forge Strategic Relationship To Unlock Institutional Bitcoin Yield Opportunities, Leveraging Standard Chartered's Custodianship

Combining exSat's Bitcoin-native infrastructure, OKX's liquid markets, and Standard Chartered's asset custodianship, the collaboration delivers a compliant, capital-efficient yield solutions

LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- exSat, a leading Bitcoin digital banking service provider, today announced a strategic relationship to join a recently launched collateral mirroring program with OKX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and onchain technology company, and Standard Chartered, a leading international banking group. The collaboration introduces secure, capital-efficient access to Bitcoin yield products via XBTC, exSat's wrapped, yield-bearing Bitcoin token.

Under this strategic collaboration, OKX will contribute its exchange infrastructure and capital access capabilities to facilitate the execution and settlement of Bitcoin-based yield positions, thereby enhancing the scalability and global accessibility of these strategies.

This initiative significantly enhances security and capital efficiency for institutional clients by using Standard Chartered, a Globally Systemically Important Bank (G-SIB), as the custodian for their collateral.

The collateral mirroring solution allows exSat to provide programmable financial infrastructure, unlocking Bitcoin's potential to generate financial strategies and enable more tokenized yield from real world assets (RWA) while maintaining the highest standards of security.

"This partnership represents a pivotal step in integrating Bitcoin into institutional finance, merging secure custodial Bitcoin exposure with smart contract-enabled yield strategies," said Yves La Rose, Founder of exSat. "By leveraging the strengths of our partners, exSat is creating a regulated, capital-efficient on-ramp for institutions to access programmable Bitcoin returns, marking a significant step forward for traditional finance and the Bitcoin economy."

About exSat

exSat is the Bitcoin Digital banking service provider for on-chain yield, staking, and programmable asset management. With secure smart contracts, institutional-grade custody, and hybrid consensus, exSat transforms Bitcoin from a passive asset into the foundation of a global decentralized financial system.

About OKX

Trusted by more than 60 million customers around the globe, OKX is a technology company building a decentralized future that makes the world more tradable, transparent and connected. We're known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world, and have processed trillions of dollars in transactions.

We have key regional offices, including headquarters in San José, California, for the Americas and in Dubai for the Middle East. We also have offices in New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Türkiye, Australia and Europe. Over the past several years, we've built one of the world's most comprehensive regulatory compliant, licensed crypto companies. We hold licenses in the United States, the UAE, EEA, Singapore and Australia, as well as in other markets.

We're steadfastly committed to transparency and security and publish Proof of Reserves reports on a monthly basis. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx .

Media Contact:

M Group Strategic Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Vaulta

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED