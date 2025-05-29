Dodge Announces 2026 Dodge Durango Lineup, Expands HEMI®-Powered Durango R/T Choices With New Blacktop Redline Package, Refreshed Wheel Lineup



New HEMI®-powered 2026 Dodge Durango R/T Blacktop Redline package adds new 20-by-8-inch Black Noise wheels, blacked-out HEMI and Dodge badging, front and rear SRT spoilers and more

2026 Dodge Durango R/T features a refreshed wheel lineup, including new 20-by-8-inch Satin Carbon wheels and new 20-by-10-inch lightweight Forged Lights Out wheels (featured on R/T Blacktop Redline Tow N Go and R/T Blacktop Tow N Go)

Tow N Go returns as standalone package for 2026 Durango R/T, delivering best-in-class available towing capacity of up to 8,700 lbs., features 20-by-10-inch Satin Carbon wheels and black Brembo calipers

2026 Durango GT starts at U.S. MSRP of $38,495; 2026 Durango R/T starts at U.S. MSRP of $49,995 (all vehicle prices exclude destination cost of $1,995, taxes and fees)

Optional Dodge Durango R/T Blacktop Redline package is available for Durango R/T Plus and R/T Premium at additional U.S. MSRP of $3,495; optional Tow N Go package for Durango R/T available at additional U.S. MSRP of $5,990

Ordering for Durango R/T and GT opens in June, with vehicles scheduled to arrive in dealerships in Q3 2025

Details on 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, will be shared in Q3 2025 For more information on the Dodge brand, visit Dodge

Dodge is powering up the brand's performance SUV mix for the 2026 model year, with special focus on the popular HEMI®-powered Dodge Durango R/T, introducing a new 2026 Dodge Durango R/T Blacktop Redline package, bringing back the R/T Tow N Go package as a standalone option and delivering a refreshed wheel lineup for the R/T model.

The 2026 Dodge Durango lineup will feature the Durango GT, the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine-powered Durango R/T with best-in-class 360-horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque, and the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat.

"The Dodge Durango is the three-row muscle SUV and is equipped with Dodge muscle car attitude, best-in-class towing at every trim and an ability to seat up to seven," said Dodge CEO Matt McAlear. "The HEMI-powered Durango offers the only V-8 in its class and the most horsepower under $50,000. It's a powerful combination and customers value its unique proposition of power and performance, with retail sales up 64% in Q1 year over year. Now for 2026, we plan to continue to give our Dodge SUV customers easier accessibility to more performance and more capability."

Ranging from efficient V-6 power to the performance of the SRT Hellcat, the Durango offers an option for every modern muscle-car enthusiast seeking performance paired with capability and flexible capacity. With the ability to seat up to seven in its three rows of seats, the Durango maintains its claim of being a family-friendly SUV, one equipped with Dodge muscle car attitude and extremely capable with best-in-class towing leadership at every trim level. The three-row SUV offers flexibility with 50 seating configurations and 85.1 maximum cubic feet of cargo space.

Dodge Durango offers consumers more than 60 available safety and security features, including standard Blind-spot Monitoring (with Trailer Tow Detection System for trailer tow-equipped models), seven standard air bags, full-length three-row side-curtain air bags, standard front-seat-mounted side-thorax air bags, front-row active head restraints, standard trailer-sway control, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Rear Cross Path detection and Uconnect Access with 9-1-1 call and roadside assistance.

Ordering for 2026 Dodge Durango GT and Durango R/T models will open in June, with vehicles scheduled to start arriving at Dodge dealerships in Q3 2025. The starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of the Durango GT is $38,495, with the 2026 Durango R/T available at a starting U.S. MSRP of $49,995 (all prices exclude destination cost of $1,995, taxes and fees).

Details on the 2026 Durango SRT Hellcat will be shared in Q3 2025.

2026 Dodge Durango R/T

Powered by the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V-8, the Durango R/T features standard all-wheel drive, new 20-by-8-inch Satin Carbon wheels, a performance hood, Alpine audio with nine speakers and subwoofer, performance steering and suspension, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 5 system, wireless phone charging pad, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Dodge performance pages and more.

Building on the popularity of the Blacktop Redline package for the 2025 Durango GT, Dodge is expanding to offer a Durango R/T Blacktop Redline package that rides on new 20-by-8-inch Black Noise wheels, features front and rear SRT spoilers and stands out with blacked-out HEMI fender badging and Dodge grille badging. SRT black exhaust tips and 20-by-10-inch Lightweight Forged Lights Out wheels are available by adding Tow N Go package to the Durango R/T Blacktop Redline.

Inside, six leather and suede SRT performance seats with red accent stitching and second-row fold/tumble captain's chairs are standard for the R/T Blacktop Redline package, as well as a premium leather-wrapped door trim and console. The interior trim is embellished in select areas with a laser-etched, geometrical "crypto sweep" inlay.

The Dodge Durango R/T Blacktop Redline package is available for Durango R/T Plus and R/T Premium trim levels at an additional U.S. MSRP of $3,495. The standard Blacktop package remains available for the R/T in a seven-passenger-only seating configuration, featuring blacked out badging, new 20-by-8-inch Black Noise wheels and black roof rails with integrated crossbars at an additional U.S. MSRP of $1,695.

Tow N Go returns as an optional package for the Durango R/T, with its brawny best-in-class available towing capacity of up to 8,700 lbs. and 20-by-10-inch Satin Carbon wheels and black Brembo calipers.

"In the past, more than 25% of Durango R/T orders have included the Tow N Go package," McAlear added. "We want to make Tow N Go even more accessible for customers to get the capability they want."

Tow N Go also features anti-lock four-wheel disc performance brakes, SRT performance tuned steering, widebody flares, high-performance exhaust, electronic limited slip rear axle and adaptive damping. Dodge performance pages are accessible through package-exclusive hard-button drive modes under the 10.1-inch touchscreen. The Tow N Go package for the Durango R/T is available at additional U.S. MSRP of $5,990.

The Durango R/T is also adding refreshed wheel options: 20-by-8-inch Black Noise wheels on the R/T Blacktop Redline and R/T Blacktop, 20-by-10-inch Satin Carbon wheels with R/T Tow N Go, and 20-by-10-inch lightweight Forged Lights Out wheels featured on the R/T Blacktop Redline Tow N Go and R/T Blacktop Tow N Go.

2026 Dodge Durango GT

Powered by the award-winning 3.6-liter V-6 engine that delivers 295 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, the Dodge Durango GT is the entry level Durango model. Standard content for the 2026 Durango GT includes the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, seven-passenger seating, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 5 system, heated front seats, six-speaker Alpine audio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Blind-spot Monitoring and more. The available Durango GT Plus loads the SUV with premium content, including all-wheel drive, 20-inch wheels, power sunroof, Nappa leather seats, Alpine audio with nine speakers and subwoofer, and Trailer Tow group.

The popular Blacktop Redline package will return for the 2026 Durango GT with highlights, including "red tracer" fender and decklid decals unique to the GT, a performance hood, leather and suede SRT performance seats with red stitching, front and rear SRT spoilers and more.

