Assam To Include 37 Lakh New People In Cash Transfer 'Orunodoi' Scheme

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 29 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday chaired a series of high-level meetings to assess the implementation of ongoing welfare schemes and finalise plans for several new initiatives aimed at supporting the state's most vulnerable sections.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister outlined a slew of updates spanning financial aid, education, infrastructure, and fuel subsidies.

A major highlight was the upcoming expansion of the flagship Orunodoi 3.0 scheme, which is set to include 37 lakh new beneficiaries.

Notably, under the Orunodoi scheme, financial assistance is distributed among women across the select categories in the state.

The CM has claimed that Orunodoi is the biggest cash transfer scheme and other states have been following Assam in this regard.

Sarma stressed that a "rigorous verification process is ongoing to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out", underscoring the government's commitment to equitable welfare delivery.

In addition, the government is preparing to roll out a subsidised LPG scheme, with Sarma revealing that the modalities for the program are currently under evaluation.

This move comes amid rising concerns over household fuel affordability, particularly in rural and low-income areas. Further, under the 'Eti Koli, Duti Paat' scheme, more than six lakh tea garden workers will receive a one-time grant of Rs 5,000.

The distribution of application forms for the scheme will commence shortly, offering direct financial relief to a historically underserved workforce.

The Chief Minister also reviewed preparations for the launch of Jiban Prerana, a new support program aimed at recent graduates.

A dedicated online portal is being developed to streamline application processes and ensure wider accessibility.

On the infrastructure front, Sarma reiterated the strategic importance of the Guwahati Ring Road project, which has received backing from the Union government.

He directed officials to adhere strictly to timelines, emphasizing its potential to reduce congestion and spur economic activity.

Lastly, Sarma held discussions with college principals to ensure smooth implementation of the Nijut Moina scheme, which supports girls' higher education.

He instructed institutions to accept ration cards as valid proof of income and to refrain from demanding additional documents or fees from applicants -- measures aimed at making the scheme more accessible and student-friendly.

The review signals a renewed administrative push to fast-track welfare delivery and infrastructure upgrades, with the Chief Minister placing accountability and inclusivity at the heart of his governance strategy.