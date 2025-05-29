Automotive Interior Materials Market Forecast To 2030 With Lear, Asahi Kasei, Toyota Boshoku, Forvia, Toyoda Gosei, Grupo Antolin-Irausa,Yanfeng, Seiren, Dk Leather, And Draxlmaier Dominating
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|291
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$53.09 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$65.26 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers:
- High Focus on Optimization of Fuel Efficiency by Reducing Overall Weight of Vehicles Rising Demand for Customization and Comfort Increased Demand for Interior Fabrics Emergence of Various Lightweight and Advanced Materials and Innovative Finishes
Challenges:
- Improper Disposal of Effluents by Tanning Industry Volatility in Raw Material Prices
Opportunities:
- Production of Automobile Fabrics Incorporated With Nanomaterials Adoption of Green Technology in Manufacturing of Automobile Leather Rising Trend of Customization and Styling in Interiors of Premium Vehicles
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Lear Corporation Asahi Kasei Corporation Toyota Boshoku Corporation Forvia Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. Grupo Antolin-Irausa, S.a.U. (Antolin) Yanfeng Automotive Interiors Seiren Co., Ltd. Dk Leather Seats Sdn. Bhd. Draxlmaier Group
Other Players
- Stahl Holdings B.V. Grammer Ag Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd. Benecke-Kaliko Ag Katzkin Leather Inc Sms Auto Fabrics Machino Plastics Limited Eissmann Automotive Deutschland Gmbh Boxmark Leather Gmbh & Co Kg Wollsdorf Leder Schmidt & Co Ges.M.B.H. Classic Soft Trim Nbhx Trim Gmbh Groclin Group S.a. (Less S.a.) Elmo Sweden Ab Agm Automotive, Llc
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Automotive Interior Materials Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment