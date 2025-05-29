Renaissance Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Literacy Resources In Nearpod
Interactive lessons help teachers prepare students for the possibilities and responsibilities of using AI
BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance , a global leader in pre-K–12 education technology, has launched a comprehensive package of AI literacy lessons in Nearpod , its interactive instructional platform used by educators nationwide. These lessons introduce students to AI concepts and technology, building a strong foundation for responsible and ethical AI use.
Nearpod's 21st Century Readiness Program equips educators with tools to teach AI literacy, digital citizenship, and other essential future-ready skills. With a variety of K–12 lessons, teachers can help students understand what AI is, how it works, explore its potential benefits and risks, and develop critical thinking skills to use AI responsibly.
"AI is already transforming classroom education and shaping students' future success," said Chris Bauleke, Chief Executive Officer at Renaissance. "Teachers tell us that they need support to help students to develop the critical thinking and technological skills essential for the future. With 21st Century Readiness, Nearpod provides immediate resources to help them teach foundational AI literacy while demonstrating responsible technology use."
The 21st Century Readiness Program provides content aligned to state and district initiatives, including digital citizenship, financial literacy, and college and career readiness. Its engaging lessons, videos, and activities feature high-quality content from trusted and reliable partners such as Common Sense Education, CodeMonkey, Next Gen Personal Finance, and other leading educational publishers known for their evidence-based and classroom-proven materials. Designed to support equitable access to future-ready skills, the program can qualify for Federal Title I, II, and IV funds to ensure every student graduates ready to thrive.
Nearpod will release additional AI resources in the coming months. An AI Lesson Generator will be available for Back-to-School 2025, allowing educators to instantly build interactive lessons customized by grade, standard, and instructional need. An AI Question Generator further enables educators to easily generate high-quality multiple-choice questions that make learning more engaging and effective for students.
"At Renaissance, we believe in the transformative power of AI to support teaching and learning," said Todd Brekhus, Chief Product Officer at Renaissance. "With the responsible use of AI, we aim to create a more effective, inclusive, and supportive educational environment for all. That starts with edtech companies being leaders in purposeful AI use, and helping teachers to understand and leverage AI safely so they can equip students with the skills they need for the future."
Explore Nearpod's AI literacy lessons and resources at nearpod/21-century . Find more information about Renaissance's approach to AI .
About Renaissance
As a global leader in education technology operating in more than 110 countries, Renaissance is committed to providing educators with insights and resources to accelerate growth and help all students build a strong foundation for success. We believe that technology can unlock a more effective learning experience, ensure that students get the personalized teaching they need to thrive, and help educators and administrators to truly, fully, See Every Student. Learn more at renaissance .
SOURCE RenaissanceWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment