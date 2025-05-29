Renaissance Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Literacy Resources In Nearpod

Interactive lessons help teachers prepare students for the possibilities and responsibilities of using AI

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance , a global leader in pre-K–12 education technology, has launched a comprehensive package of AI literacy lessons in Nearpod , its interactive instructional platform used by educators nationwide. These lessons introduce students to AI concepts and technology, building a strong foundation for responsible and ethical AI use.

Nearpod's 21st Century Readiness Program equips educators with tools to teach AI literacy, digital citizenship, and other essential future-ready skills. With a variety of K–12 lessons, teachers can help students understand what AI is, how it works, explore its potential benefits and risks, and develop critical thinking skills to use AI responsibly.

"AI is already transforming classroom education and shaping students' future success," said Chris Bauleke, Chief Executive Officer at Renaissance. "Teachers tell us that they need support to help students to develop the critical thinking and technological skills essential for the future. With 21st Century Readiness, Nearpod provides immediate resources to help them teach foundational AI literacy while demonstrating responsible technology use."

The 21st Century Readiness Program provides content aligned to state and district initiatives, including digital citizenship, financial literacy, and college and career readiness. Its engaging lessons, videos, and activities feature high-quality content from trusted and reliable partners such as Common Sense Education, CodeMonkey, Next Gen Personal Finance, and other leading educational publishers known for their evidence-based and classroom-proven materials. Designed to support equitable access to future-ready skills, the program can qualify for Federal Title I, II, and IV funds to ensure every student graduates ready to thrive.

Nearpod will release additional AI resources in the coming months. An AI Lesson Generator will be available for Back-to-School 2025, allowing educators to instantly build interactive lessons customized by grade, standard, and instructional need. An AI Question Generator further enables educators to easily generate high-quality multiple-choice questions that make learning more engaging and effective for students.

"At Renaissance, we believe in the transformative power of AI to support teaching and learning," said Todd Brekhus, Chief Product Officer at Renaissance. "With the responsible use of AI, we aim to create a more effective, inclusive, and supportive educational environment for all. That starts with edtech companies being leaders in purposeful AI use, and helping teachers to understand and leverage AI safely so they can equip students with the skills they need for the future."

Explore Nearpod's AI literacy lessons and resources at nearpod/21-century . Find more information about Renaissance's approach to AI .

About Renaissance

As a global leader in education technology operating in more than 110 countries, Renaissance is committed to providing educators with insights and resources to accelerate growth and help all students build a strong foundation for success. We believe that technology can unlock a more effective learning experience, ensure that students get the personalized teaching they need to thrive, and help educators and administrators to truly, fully, See Every Student. Learn more at renaissance .

SOURCE Renaissance

