Certify Achieves Third Consecutive SOC-2 Compliance
Our three-year track record of SOC-2 compliance reflects our unwavering commitment to security excellence.
The SOC-2 Type 2 audit examination, administered by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), evaluates an organization's information systems and security controls over a rigorous 12-month period. Certify underwent assessment across 131 controls spanning nine categories of the Trust Services Criteria (TSC) for Security, including control environment, communication and information, risk assessment, monitoring controls, logical and physical access controls, system operations, change management, and risk mitigation.
As healthcare organizations continue their digital transformation journey, security certifications have become essential indicators of reliability and trustworthiness.
"We see these certifications as stepping stones, not finish lines," added Kern. "We're building the most robust compliance framework and security posture possible, with privacy as our ultimate guide. Our goal has always been to exceed industry standards and make it easy for our healthcare clients to trust us with their sensitive information."
Certify's security program aligns with industry-leading frameworks like NIST, and includes continuous monitoring, encryption, secure system architecture, antivirus and malware protection, annual penetration testing, business continuity testing, and other organization-wide compliance protocols (e.g., security awareness training, vendor risk assessment).
Certify takes a rigorous and comprehensive approach to security and compliance in support of our healthcare partners. On June 25th, we're hosting a webinar to discuss how we're helping our clients stay ahead of changes to the NCQA credentialing changes; you can reach out to your client relationship manager or email [email protected] to request an invite.
About Certify
Certify is the architect of modern provider data infrastructure - combining best-in-class technology, best-in-class data, and deep domain expertise to transform how healthcare operates. Entering the market in 2021 as a credentialing platform, Certify now powers the full provider data lifecycle through a continuously updated source of truth powered by thousands of primary sources and available through one API. The provider data intelligence company is backed by esteemed investors including General Catalyst and Upfront Ventures. For more information, please visit us at certifyos.
