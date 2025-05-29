Appclose Expands Feature Set With Call Recording, Web Platform, AI Assistant, And Integrated Sobriety Support

In 2024, AppClose was named a Best in Business winner for Operational Excellence by Inc. Magazine, making it the only co-parenting platform in the world to receive this prestigious honor. The award highlights AppClose's continued dedication to building innovative high performance technology that improves outcomes for families, courts, and professionals.

AppClose has also been part of Apple's Parenting Essentials collection on the App Store for five consecutive years, reinforcing its status as a trusted and essential tool for modern families navigating co-parenting.

"From day one, our focus has been to create tools that truly support co-parents, legal professionals, and the courts," said Igor Litinsky, Founder and CEO of AppClose.

"This next phase of features - AI support, web access, call recording, and sobriety tools -raises the standard again. We're committed to delivering practical, court-friendly technology that makes co-parenting easier, safer, more accountable, and more accessible, without undue financial stress."

Used Daily. Trusted by Millions.

AppClose has hundreds of thousands of daily and weekly users and, since its launch, has been trusted by over 2 million co-parents and family law professionals across the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The platform is a vital daily tool for managing parenting time, court-ordered communication, shared expenses, and documentation. Driven by growing worldwide demand from co-parents, courts, legal experts, and mental health professionals, later this year AppClose will expand into additional countries.

New in May: Call Recording with Mutual Consent

With consent from both participants, AppClose users can now record audio and video calls and create call transcripts, directly in the app. This feature offers added transparency and peace of mind when handling sensitive conversations.

Coming in June: Full Web Access

AppClose will launch a full-featured web version, giving users seamless access to their account from all major browsers. Co-parents, attorneys, courts, and mental health professionals will now have greater flexibility in how and where they manage cases and communications.

Coming This Summer: AppClose AI – Co-Parent Assist

A built-in intelligent assistant will help users draft messages, reduce conflict, manage shared tasks, and improve communication tone-all in real time. AppClose AI prioritizes privacy and security by leveraging finely tuned large language models from certified external providers. User data is never stored or used to train those models, and each person's information is processed in strict isolation-never shared with unauthorized parties.

AppClose Pro: AI Assistant Built for Legal and Court Professionals

AppClose Pro will be enhanced in June with the AppClose Pro AI Assistant, to assist courts and family law professionals with smart communication analysis, drafting, record and document management, and trial preparation. Thousands of family law attorneys, domestic relations officers, parent coordinators, guardians ad litem, and other professionals who work with the courts rely on AppClose Pro to monitor communication, review parenting schedules, access reports, and support families navigating high-conflict custody situations. AppClose Pro delivers unmatched efficiency, clarity, and court-ready documentation for professionals, both inside and outside the courtroom.

Introducing a New Layer of Support: Sobriety & Addiction Monitoring

Also launching this year: BrAC VerifiedTM, an affordable breathalyzer program fully integrated into the AppClose ecosystem. Parents can receive a free breathalyzer and access the lowest-cost monthly remote alcohol monitoring plan on the market. Designed to simplify court-ordered sobriety compliance and daily recovery goals, the program includes secure test logging, alerts, and Sobriety & Addiction Monitoring - a complete system to support accountability and structure throughout the compliance and recovery journey. All test records can be securely shared with courts and family law professionals to support ongoing custody evaluations, compliance reviews, and case management.

Trusted Nationwide & Built for Real Life

AppClose is court-ordered and accepted in every U.S. county, offering tools that simplify communication, document interactions, and improve co-parenting outcomes. Its comprehensive feature set includes:



Secure Messaging with court-admissible records

Unlimited audio and video calling

Search all communication records for key words or phrases

Parenting Time Calendar with trades, swaps, and real-time updates

Check-Ins with accurate time and location stamps

Unlimited payments and tracking for Child Support & Court-Ordered Payments/Reimbursements

Advanced Expense Management with approvals and audit-ready history

Private Notes for journaling, legal tracking, or memory keeping

File & Media Sharing with secure access

Free Certified and Notarized Records available on request

A responsive, U.S.-based Support Team comprising Family Law–experienced professionals, committed to helping every step of the way Unlimited secure storage

With a global footprint, professional-grade features, and a constant stream of user-driven innovations, AppClose remains the go-to platform for modern co-parenting.

About AppClose

AppClose is the leading co-parenting platform in the United States and is trusted by families in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Ireland. AppClose simplifies communication, manages shared expenses, and coordinates scheduling for co-parents, using advanced encryption to ensure the security and privacy of user data. It is widely recognized and used in court-ordered co-parenting arrangements in every county across the U.S., helping parents meet legal requirements while reducing conflict and improving collaboration. AppClose empowers hundreds of thousands of co-parents to streamline their responsibilities, save time, ensure compliance with court orders, and prioritize their children's well-being. To learn more about AppClose and explore upcoming releases, visit appclose . For more information about AppClose Pro or to register, visit appclose/pro .

SOURCE AppClose, Inc